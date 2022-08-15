A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of two men in the fire at Cameron House in 2017 will commence on Monday.
The inquiry, held at Paisley Sheriff Court, will look at issues around guest and fire safety at the hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond following the fatal fire in December 2017.
The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, from London.
Hotel operator Cameron House Resort (Loch Lomond) Ltd was previously fined £500,000 and night porter Christopher O’Malley was given a community payback order over the fire.
The purpose of the inquiry, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service say, is not to “apportion blame” but to determine the cause of death and establish what lessons can be learned to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.
Unlike a criminal trial, the FAI system is inquisitorial rather than adversarial, and is a fact-finding exercise.
The Sheriff hears all the evidence presented in court and listens to the witnesses before delivering their determination.
In the determination, the presiding Sheriff can make recommendations to the parties involved, including recommendations about precautions which can be taken in future, improvements that can be made, or systems that should be put in place to prevent future deaths.
A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “COPFS understand that the wait for proceedings must have been extremely difficult and stressful for those affected.
“We will continue to keep the families of those involved fully informed and answer any questions they may have about the process during the FAI.”
Dumbarton Sheriff Court heard in January last year that the fire started after O’Malley emptied ash and embers from a fuel fire into a polythene bag and placed it in a cupboard which contained combustibles including kindling and newspapers.
Cameron House Resort (Loch Lomond) Ltd, owner and operator of the hotel, admitted failing to take the fire safety measures necessary to ensure the safety of employees and guests between January 14 2016 and December 18 2017.
The company admitted two charges of breaching the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005.
O’Malley admitted breaching sections of health and safety laws which relate to the obligation on an employee to take reasonable care for the health and safety of people affected by their acts or omissions at work.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here