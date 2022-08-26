It been a busy week for Ohio natives The National.

With the release of their newest track ‘Weird Goodbyes’ – for which they teamed up with Bon Iver – teasing their highly-anticipated ninth album, and a headline gig at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival this weekend, the band’s bass guitarist Scott Devendorf has told of his thoughts of Scotland ahead of their first visit since 2019.

Then, they played the Kelvingrove Bandstand - years after first playing gigs in Glasgow years in near-empty basement venues, long before anyone cared.

The band guitarist and pianist Aaron Dessner produced what was to become Frightened Rabbit’s final album, Painting of a Panic Attack, in 2016 – two years before the Selkirk band’s singer Scott Hutchison committed suicide.

The National have now firmly established themselves as indie-rock legends since a first self-titled album back in 2001, but music wasn’t always their plan.

Scott Devendorf and lead vocalist Matt Berninger originally met at college studying graphic design.

Scott said: “I worked in print design in New York City for several years”.

Coming together with Scott’s brother, Bryan, and his two childhood friends Bryce and Aaron, saw The National churn out hit after hit, receiving widespread critical praise.

The proudest moment of Scott’s career?

“Being able to make a living playing music, at least for a while”.

The band's most significant breakthrough came in 2007 when Boxer featured on numerous ‘Album of the Decade’ lists.

No strangers to the festival circuit, The National have performed to some of the world’s biggest crowds at Glastonbury and Coachella among others.

Their first major European headline set was at Lattitude back in 2011, although when it comes to their craziest festival memory, Scott recalls: “Reading and Leeds – the whole experience!”

And as for his favourite?

"Seeing Neil Young & Crazy Horse with Rick Rosas on bass at BST London”, said Scott.

It was a festival they also performed at in a surreal moment for him and his bandmates.

Scott has long looked up to guitar legends like Rick Rosas but, speaking on his inspirations, he points to “my family and solo piano music” as his main source.

Now, the band are headed for Scotland for the first edition of Edinburgh’s three-day Connect Festival at The Royal Highland Centre Showground on Sunday.

Connect, which opens today (Friday) is a festival for music lovers that brings together heavyweight headliners such as Idles and the Chemical Brothers and the best of local grassroots talent.

Although not the band’s first time in Scotland – Scott even has some good pals here and they say they’re excited to be back.

When Scott thinks of Scotland he says, “I wish we had time to visit the Highlands and countryside areas”.

Connect’s leafy festival grounds, as well as the food and drink from local talent and big-name Scottish chefs, will give him a taste of that for now.

Apart from looking forward to their own headline set, Scott is looking forward to performances from other artists on Sunday’s bill across the Grand Parade Stage and Guitars and Other Machines Stage.

He says, “I’m most looking forward to seeing Mogwai, DEHD and Sudan Archives – and playing our show”.

When asked what fans could expect from their set at Connect, he hinted, “some new songs we’ve been working on recently and some old favourites too”.