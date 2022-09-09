LIFELINE services to Skye have been cancelled as one of CalMac's oldest vessels, which was to be phased out, has suffered engine problems since Thursday.
Services on the Mallaig to Armadale on Skye have had to be cancelled as the 31-year-old MV Loch Fyne suffered issues with the overheating of a forward engine.
After a repair was carried out, the vessel was to return briefly yesterday, only for Calmac to find that issue had "recurred" and further services had to be cancelled.
CalMac said: "We recognise that cancelling a service can be very challenging for our customers and the communities we serve and apologise for the disruption this will cause."
A further review was expected to find out whether the 2.15pm and 4.15pm services from Armadale and the 3.15pm from Mallaig would still set sail.
CalMac said that they hoped that the vessel, which can carry 200 passengers and 36 cars, would be back in action on Friday afternoon, after an engineer clears out debris from the engine cooler.
It is the latest in a series of issues with the ageing CalMac vessels.
A batch of seven ferries are due to replace some of Calmac's oldest vessels, including MV Loch Fyne and are due to be introduced over the next ten years.
All of the vessels being replaced are among the 17 of CalMac's 31 working ferries deployed in Scotland that are now over 25 years old.
After 1973, when the Caledonian Steam Packet Co. acquired most of the ferries and routes and began joint Clyde and West Highland operations under the new name of Caledonian MacBrayne, the official expected life of a ferry had been 20 years.
That is until 2002, three years after the 1999 devolution when the then Scottish Government-owned Caledonian MacBrayne which then owned the fleet and procured vessels, extended the 'working life' from 20 years to 25 years.
In May, last year Highland councillors in a series of recommendations to provide greater resilience in the short term for island communities after a series of technical failures, said that in the short term MV Loch Fyne should be taken off the Mallaig to Armadale route and replaced by the more youthful MV Coruisk, which is 19 years old.
Last month, calls were made for a Scottish Government summit over a ferries crisis which had been linked to food rationing in shops on Scottish islands and people sleeping in their cars.
The MV Hebrides was sidelined after it required repairs to its firefighting system meaning two key Outer Hebrides routes were out of action for three days, while several other key Western Isles routes suffered major disruption last week, with the MV Isle of Mull being redeployed from Mull to cover the shortfall.
Twenty-two-year-old MV Hebrides had been taken out of service for a third time in a matter of weeks causing a shutdown of the routes between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris.
Islanders complained of food shortages, restaurants struggling to get supplies, visitors sleeping in cars and village halls and visitors re-routed on lengthy detours.
Islanders were concerned it led to rationing of basic items such as bread and milk.
CalMac denied that the disruption was the cause of the supplies shortages.
It comes against a backdrop of two vital ferries needed to help begin to replace an ageing fleet running at least five years late with costs escalating to at least two-and-a-half times the original budget.
The issues at nationalised Inverclyde shipyard Ferguson Marine mean that Glen Sannox will not see service till between March and May 2023 at the earliest, while Hull 802 is not due to set sail till between October and December 2023.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here