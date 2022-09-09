A radio station has suspended a former England footballer while investigating a "disgusting" tweet after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen.

Former football Trevor Sinclair has received a huge backlash for a tweet just over an hour after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of the Queen at Balmoral claiming that "black and brown" people should not mourn the Queen's passing.

In the wake of a social media outcry, talkSPORT said they had launched an investigation while confirming that Mr Sinclair would remain off-air while it was being carried out.

The comment has sparked a witch-hunt, with some listeners threatening to turn their back on the radio station by tweeting #BoycottTalkSPORT.

After the Queen's death was announced on Thursday evening, leading to sporting stars from across the globe paying tribute to her.

Mr Sinclair, whose Twitter account has since been deleted, tweeted: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60s & it's been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!”.

The station said: "We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.

It added: "Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet. While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet."

Former Rangers, Spurs, Chelsea and England star Graham Roberts was among those who condemned the comment, saying talkSPORT should sack Mr Sinclair for what he called a "disgraceful" comment.

Former Brexit Party MEP Christina Jordan said: "You do not speak for black, brown or anyone else for that matter. What a disgraceful, abhorrent tweet. You should be ashamed but that would require you having an ounce of decency."

He was also called out for his remarks by former heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, who won three Olympic bronze medals during her career.

She added: 'You should be ashamed of yourself... I have no other words that are appropriate."

Mr Sinclair, a former QPR and West Ham player who won 12 caps for England between 2001—2003 regularly shares a studio with the former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan who slammed the ex-Man City midfielder for his comments.

"Trev, I'm really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet," he said.

"The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!"

But he later said that his colleague is "not a racist".

"I said it’s timing was appalling. But I loathe cancel culture and I won’t be an advocate for it. I disagree with him vehemently, but I know him you don’t … he isn’t a racist," he said.

On air he said: "I'm not an apologist for Trevor Sinclair, he will have come from a background in his life where he would have been faced with things painted on walls like no blacks, no dogs, no Irish.

"But to put a tweet up like that when a unique moment has happened in the country disappointed me greatly. It's not where Trevor Sinclair should want to be, he's a better man than that.

"There will be a cancel culture piling in now. I responded to Trevor with a tweet but I kind of regretted it to some extent because I wish I text him direct. It was a reaction for me to say 'oh no Trevor, this is not appropriate.'"

But one supporter pointed out that Mr Sinclair had sent a message of support to the Queen back in 2020, so was bemused by his latest tweet.

Back in April 2020 after the Queen had addressed the nation during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Sinclair posted: "Our Queen looked so fragile when addressing the nation earlier but was so genuine with humility, her majesty still inspired."

Referring back to this tweet, the fan wrote: "The things you’ll do for attention. Pathetic. Btw what changed?"

Mr Sinclair was previously fired by the BBC in 2018 after he racially abused a police officer who had arrested him for drink-driving.

Mr Sinclair had been a regular analyst on Football Focus and Match of the Day since retiring from the game in 2008 but the BBC said he was employed on a freelance basis and it had “no scheduled plans to use him on our programmes”.

The anti-racism charity Kick It Out said at the time that racism was “even more regrettable and unacceptable when it is perpetrated by individuals who should know better”.

Mr Sinclair had worked for another campaign group, Show Racism The Red Card.

Mr Sinclair, then 44, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and a racially aggravated public order offence on 12 November last year. He was sentenced to 150 hours of community service for the public order offence and handed a 20-month driving ban.

The prosecution dropped other charges including assault on a police officer, failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage.

Nick Freeman, representing Sinclair, said the catalyst for his behaviour that night was being subjected to racism in front of his family while out having a meal hours earlier.