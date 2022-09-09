THE death of The Queen has seen the cancellation of nearly professional and amateur football matches in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

There is, it appears, one exception.

Youth teams will carry on playing and teams will be encouraged to mark her death with a minute's applause or silence ahead of matches.

The Scottish Youth Football Association in a joint statement with Scottish Women's Football said: "In sharing deepest condolences with the Royal Family, youth teams are being encouraged to mark the Queen's death with a minute's silence ahead of their fixtures as a sign of respect.

"In recognition of the important social and health benefits for young people that football brings, SWF and SYFA have confirmed that youth fixtures will proceed this weekend, but in the context of national mourning, teams are being encouraged to pay respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, who passed away yesterday.

"Teams should co-ordinate with opponents and referee ahead of the game to ensure that the arrangements are co-ordinated and carried out with the utmost respect for each other and everyone mourning the passing of the Queen."

The decision was praised by the vast majority.

Common sense being shown here, show respect whilst still having the kids take part in physical activity 👏🏻👏🏻 — Johnny Brown (@jonathanbrown95) September 9, 2022

What about the parents, referees or coaches who wish to take their own time this weekend. A poor decision IMO and I won’t be attending — Jason Rainbows (@ITFCFerry) September 9, 2022

@ScottishYouthFA has shown they are more in touch than the @ScottishFA and @spfl by allowing games to carry on with a show of respect before the game. Well done — Steven Middleton (@S_Middleton16) September 9, 2022

Well done Syfa, brilliant call! Kids will have a much better understanding on respect by doing applause/silences rather than sitting in the house on iPads 👏 — Garry Mclauchlan (@gazmclau) September 9, 2022

It comes after other governing bodies of the game in Scotland confirmed that no football will be played this weekend.

That means no action in the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One, League Two and the Lowland and Highland Leagues as well as Scottish women's football.

There has been overwhelming criticism of the move.

The SPFL and SFA have made a massive misjudgement in postponing games this weekend. There’s a lack of free thought with our governing bodies and they’ve followed suit with English football who have also misjudged the mood. Most other events going ahead this weekend. — CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) September 9, 2022

Hearts' game on Sunday against St. Mirren has been called off due to the passing of the Queen. Some people's only joy of the week is going to see their mates before the football and having a good day, now nothing to look forward to at the weekend, very poor from the SFA. — The Hearts Zone (@TheHeartsZone) September 9, 2022

It is neither respectful nor appropriate. Respect would be for life to carry on albeit tinged with some sadness for a period. Respects would have been paid & i’m pretty certain that this is what our late Queen would have wished for. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mike Rennie 🎶 ❤️⚽️🖤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🆎 (@rennie_mjr) September 9, 2022

Most of us are grieving and mourning. Football is trivial right now. — Niall🇬🇧 (@Niall912022) September 9, 2022

Worried about upsetting one club — Darren Calder (@Dazzie1903) September 9, 2022

There will be no matches this weekend in the West of Scotland Football League or in any affiliated cup competitions.

The SFA said: "Following meetings this morning, the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"This postponement will also incorporate the Women’s Scottish Cup fixtures this weekend."

The WoSFL had previously stated they would follow advice and guidance from their governing body, the SFA.

Shortly after their statement, the WoSFL followed with their own, with a spokesperson saying: "All WoSFL league matches for Saturday September 10 now stand as psotponed.

"All WoSFL friendlies for Saturday September 10 now stand as postponed.

"All South Challenge Cup matches for Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 now stand as postponed.

"We will communicate new dates in due course."

Other sports' governing bodies have taken similar steps, with the Scottish Rugby Union among the first organisations to announce this weekend's fixtures would be called off, making their statement on Thursday evening.

The English Premier League, the English Football League and the Women's Super League have also announced the postponement of all this weekend's fixtures.

The National League in England has also cancelled their programme of fixtures for Saturday and Sunday across steps one to six.