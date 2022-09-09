THE death of The Queen has seen the cancellation of nearly professional and amateur football matches in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

There is, it appears, one exception.

Youth teams will carry on playing and teams will be encouraged to mark her death with a minute's applause or silence ahead of matches.

The Scottish Youth Football Association in a joint statement with Scottish Women's Football said: "In sharing deepest condolences with the Royal Family, youth teams are being encouraged to mark the Queen's death with a minute's silence ahead of their fixtures as a sign of respect.

"In recognition of the important social and health benefits for young people that football brings, SWF and SYFA have confirmed that youth fixtures will proceed this weekend, but in the context of national mourning, teams are being encouraged to pay respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, who passed away yesterday.

"Teams should co-ordinate with opponents and referee ahead of the game to ensure that the arrangements are co-ordinated and carried out with the utmost respect for each other and everyone mourning the passing of the Queen."

The decision was praised by the vast majority.

It comes after other governing bodies of the game in Scotland confirmed that no football will be played this weekend.

That means no action in the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One, League Two and the Lowland and Highland Leagues as well as Scottish women's football.

There has been overwhelming criticism of the move.

There will be no matches this weekend in the West of Scotland Football League or in any affiliated cup competitions.

HeraldScotland: Picture: Angus Blacklock Youth Football Scotland

The SFA said: "Following meetings this morning, the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"This postponement will also incorporate the Women’s Scottish Cup fixtures this weekend."

The WoSFL had previously stated they would follow advice and guidance from their governing body, the SFA.

Shortly after their statement, the WoSFL followed with their own, with a spokesperson saying: "All WoSFL league matches for Saturday September 10 now stand as psotponed.

"All WoSFL friendlies for Saturday September 10 now stand as postponed.

"All South Challenge Cup matches for Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 now stand as postponed.

"We will communicate new dates in due course."

Other sports' governing bodies have taken similar steps, with the Scottish Rugby Union among the first organisations to announce this weekend's fixtures would be called off, making their statement on Thursday evening.

The English Premier League, the English Football League and the Women's Super League have also announced the postponement of all this weekend's fixtures.

The National League in England has also cancelled their programme of fixtures for Saturday and Sunday across steps one to six.