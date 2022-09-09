A CHIP shop owner who mocked the death of the Queen and had to be escorted from her premises by police has had her trade organisation membership revoked.

Police stepped in after a mob gathered outside Jaki Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord, Inverness-shire, after Jacki Pickett shared a video celebrating the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

She popped champagne after Buckingham Palace confirmed the longest-reigning monarch's death at 6.30pm last night.

She held up a chalkboard sign reading: "Lizard Liz is Dead and London Bridge has fallen", accompanied by a smiley face.

The National Federation of Fish Fryers (NFFF), which exists to protect the interests of the fish and chip industry, has now acted.

It stated: "The NFFF has been made aware of social media posts made by one of our members that are in extremely bad taste and completely against all of the values our organisation and industry hold dear.

"We have discussed this as a board and have taken the decision to revoke the membership of this business owner and we will be writing to them and asking them to remove all association of the NFFF from her business, social media and websites."

In a video which was circulated, she opened a bottle of champagne and shouted: "Whooo-hoooo. Lizard Is Dead. Whooo-hooo. London Bridge has fallen. Next step, ladies and gents."

While the clip was deleted and the chip shop's Facebook page has been removed, her actions were widely condemned.

One critic re-circulated the video and said: "Jaki’s fish and chip shop Muir of Ord. What a f**ing embarrassment."

Another contacted a local radio station asking for it to decline any more adverts for the chip shop.

For anyone wondering why Jaki and Muir of Ord are trending.. here is the video for those who missed it



This lady owns a chip shop and decided to do this, in a now deleted post on their Facebook page pic.twitter.com/vLuHJGtCn2 — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 8, 2022

"As a small local community we are disgusted at the behaviour of the owner," the Twitter user said.

Another said: "Such a distasteful and inhuman thing to do. Just cause you feel a certain way the death of someone so respected world wide is not the time to voice it."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday, 8 September officers attended at a business in the Seaforth Road area of Muir of Ord following a report of a large crowd gathered in the area.

“Officers remained at the scene to ensure the safety of all present and the group subsequently dispersed peacefully.

"No further police action has been required.”

The video comes after she boasted about receiving an award from King Charles on her website.

She said: "As a young mum I participated in many events and also voluntary works, even doing a parachute jump to raise funds to build a skate park, calling a rent strike to have the homes in the area I lived brought up to standard, and visiting Prince Charles’ office in London to receive an award."