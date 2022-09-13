A Scottish independence festival planned in Glasgow for the day before the Queen's funeral has had to be postponed to next month over public order concerns.

The Yestival has been planned for the eighth anniversary of the independence referendum which falls on Sunday.

Former socialist MSP Tommy Sheridan andHope over Fear are among the organisers of the Yestival, which was due to be held in George Square.

The Proclaimers were among the acts backing the event, with brothers Craig and Charlie Reid recording a video clip urging people to "get along" to the gig "and encourage and move us forward in our fight for independence".

But the organisers have been forced to reschedule the event after discussion with Glasgow City Council.

The Yestival organising committee said that "police concerns over public order and staffing levels" resulted in the council's permission to use George Square on Sunday being withdrawn and now the five-hour event is due to take place on October 8.

It comes a matter of days after two people were charged after being arrested for a breach of the peace during a proclamation ceremony publicly announcing King Charles III as the new monarch.

Ahead of the ceremony, republican campaigners urged those attending the event to object to Charles being made monarch without "public ascent or mandate".

Police have said that people “absolutely have a right to protest” against the monarchy following the death of the Queen.

The Metropolitan Police issued the statement following a viral video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister who was holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer.

The committee said in a circular to supporters: "Like many independence campaigners we are disappointed that we cannot assemble on the historically significant date of 18th September, eight years exactly since our first referendum, but we are going to assemble on the 8th of October only three days before the Supreme Court in London meets to deliberate over the Scottish Government request for legal permission to hold IndyRef2 on 19th October next year.

"It is an ideal opportunity for the independence movement all across Scotland to come together with one voice and declare loud and clear that no unelected judges or unrepresentative Tories in Westminster have the right to deny Scotland her basic human right to vote on her constitutional future after the principal party of independence in Scotland has won convincingly five consecutive general elections, three UK General Elections and two Scottish General Elections, since our first referendum in 2014."

Blogger and pro-independence campaigner Craig Murray the former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, was among those who were have expressed alarmed at the decision.

He said: "This should not be played down. Police Scotland have insisted that a major independence rally in Glasgow should be cancelled because of the royal funeral 400 miles away the next day. This is serious creeping fascism."

Included among the acts due to take part is singer Sandi Thom and Port Glasgow rockers The Ronains.

An online fund-raiser for the event by the organising team only raised £430 through the gofundme portal.

The fundraiser stated that the costs for the even amount to nearly £4,000.

The fundraiser details stated: "Cost include, but are not limited to, a 6m x 5m mobile truss stage – 5m roof height, 16Kva silent diesel generator, NOVA Elite + line array PA system and full back line. £2472.00. Safety barriers - £339.40 + vat = £406.40. Section 89 - £295.00. PL insurance - £300,00. Possible van hire, fuel, and other consequential costs - £400.00. TOTAL - £3873.80"

The committee's circular continued: "In a parliamentary democracy such electoral triumphs constitute a cast iron mandate to hold IndyRef2 at a time of our choosing. The democratically elected Scottish Government has named 19th October 2023 as the date for IndyRef2 and published the required Bill in Parliament to facilitate that referendum. We must assemble in our thousands to demand our right to vote. We cannot accept rulings and dismissals from appointed judges and a Prime Minister with absolutely no democratic mandate in Scotland.

"So let's turn a negative into a positive. We are not assembling on Sunday, but we will assemble on Saturday 8th October to declare for Scotland’s freedom to choose her own destiny. Gather on that day and be entertained by the galaxy of talented independence musicians and inspired by speeches from across the independence movement.

"We have our date with destiny. It is 19th October 2023. Demand the right to vote on that day for a new, fairer, more democratic, and nuclear weapon free Scotland no longer held back by the corrupt and rotten Westminster chains of exploitation and domination."