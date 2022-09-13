A 22-year-old who heckled the Duke of York as he walked behind the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh has been charged with a breach of the peace.

The man was arrested by officers after shouting at Prince Andrew as the Queen’s cortege passed along the Royal Mile.

It comes after two people were charged in connection with a breach of the peace during a proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh publicly announcing King Charles III as the new monarch.

Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday republican campaigners urged those attending the event to object to Charles being made monarch without "public ascent or mandate".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

It is the same charge faced by the two who were arrested on Sunday. One woman was arrested after holding an anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh before the Queen’s cortege arrived in the city.

She was detained outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the monarch’s coffin was due to be held.

She held a sign saying ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’.

Police officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

One man shouted: "Let her go, it’s free speech," while others yelled: "Have some respect."

A second arrest was made involving a 74-year-old man near Holyroodhouse at around 3.50pm, also in connection with a breach of the peace.

The heckler was arrested on Monday as the Queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew, walked behind a hearse carrying the Queen's coffin as it processed on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, to St Giles' Cathedral, where a Service of Thanksgiving was to take place in the Queen's honor.

Thousands crowded the streets of Edinburgh to watch the royal family, but the event took a turn when one crowd member yelled at Prince Andrew as the foursome passed.

"Andrew, you're a sick old man," a man can be heard yelling in a video.

Videos showed a man was yanked back by his hood by another crowd member after the man yelled.

The man was then led away from the street by police and could be heard saying, "I've done nothing wrong."

Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew, 62, of his royal patronages and military titles in January after Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him in which she alleged Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17.

The decision to charge comes as the debate around the right to protest has gathered new momentum.

Civil liberties groups have criticised police forces for their 'heavy-handed' clampdown on anti-monarchy protesters.

Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship, said the arrests were "deeply concerning", adding: 'The fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the right to protest, is something to be protected regardless of circumstance.

"People across the country and beyond continue to mourn the loss of the Queen, a loss felt keenly by so many. However, we must guard against this event being used, by accident or design, to erode in any way the freedom of expression that citizens of this country enjoy."

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said: "If people are being arrested simply for holding protest placards then it is an affront to democracy and highly likely to be unlawful. Police officers have a duty to protect people's right to protest as much as they have a duty to facilitate people's right to express support, sorrow, or pay their respects.

"As millions come together to respect Britain's traditions and national identity, it is important to remember that the right to freedom of speech is the foundation of British democracy and to disrespect it at this moment, when our country is under an international lens, would be to flagrantly disrespect the values that define our country."

Jodie Beck, policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, said: "Protest is not a gift from the State, it is a fundamental right. Being able to choose what, how, and when we protest is a vital part of a healthy and functioning democracy.

"Whoever you are, whatever your cause, it is vital you are able to stand up for what you believe in without facing the risk of criminalisation. It is very worrying to see the police enforcing their broad powers in such a heavy-handed and punitive way to clamp down on free speech and expression."

Police have said that people “absolutely have a right to protest” against the monarchy following the death of the Queen.

The Metropolitan Police issued the statement following a viral video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister who was holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer.

In Parliament Square in London police officers were filmed asking a barrister holding up a blank piece of paper for his details.

Following the incident Scotland Yard said it had reminded all officers that the public had a lawful right to protest peacefully.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "We're aware of a video online showing an officer speaking with a member of the public outside the Palace of Westminster earlier today.

"The public absolutely have a right of protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so.

"However, the overwhelming majority of interactions between officers and public at this time have been positive as people have come to the capital to mourn the loss of Her Late Majesty the Queen."