The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, from 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics has said.

It is understood the slight drop was due to a fall in petrol prices during the past month.

Last month's figure was the highest rate of growth observed for 40 years. 

James Smith, of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said that the drop would be "welcome" news for hard-pressed families. 

He said: "What we're seeing is coming from the drop at the petrol pumps. But that's not a huge change and the big picture is still one of inflation more-or-less at the highest for 40 years and a big squeeze in terms of people's take-home pay and overall incomes.

"We face a really difficult winter ahead with inflation so high."

 

More to follow