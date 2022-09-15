ALBUMS by Mercury Prize nominated C Duncan and Scots jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie are among those that have been picked as among the nation's 20 best for 2022.

They are included in the Longlist which are in the running to win the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, Scotland's answer to the Mercury.

The 20 best albums were whittled down from a record-breaking 360 eligible album submissions by 100 impartial music industry nominators.

Now in its eleventh year, the Scottish alternative to the Mercury prize awards £20,000 to the winning artist as well as a bespoke award to be created by a local Stirling artist commissioned by organisers. Nine runners-up each receive £1000.

Classically trained Glaswegian composer C Duncan is in the 20 with his fourth album Alluvium which comes seven years after the release of his Mercury-nominated bedroom-created debut album Architect.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Alluvium has been Longlisted for The SAY Award.

"Scotland has an absolutely amazing music scene, so to be included in this is extremely exciting and humbling.”

Scots jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie from Jamestown, West Dunbartonshire, who is also on the Longlist with Forest Floor, is also among the 12 acts in the running for the Mercury Prize with the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Little Simz.

McCreadie, a Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate, is renowned for combining elements of jazz with traditional Scottish music and is a pass SAY Award nominee.

He said: "To represent Scottish Jazz on that list is an honour.”

Kathryn Joseph, winner of the 2015 SAY Award with her debut Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled, is in the Longlist with her critically acclaimed third album For You Who Are The Wronged.

She said:“I’m so proud that For You Who Are The Wronged is on the Longlist. Thank you to everyone who was part of it."

Glasgow-based hip-hop producer and songwriter Kobi Onyame whose album Gold was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year in 2018, is on the Longlist again with his fifth album Don't Drink The Poison.

He said: “I feel much gratitude. Don't Drink the Poison is my most important album and I'm grateful it is resonating.”

Other past nominees on the list include Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, The Ninth Wave and Callum Easter.

The winner is to be announced at The SAY Award 2022 Ceremony taking place at Stirling’s Albert Halls on October 20.

The organisers say the longlist features one of the most diverse genre spreads in the eleven years of the award, "showcasing Scotland’s eclectic musical landscape and highlighting a range of subcultures and artistic styles".

The announcement comes as 2022’s host city, Stirling, celebrates with a free exhibition taking place at award-winning music venue The Tolbooth which will open from tomorrow at 10am.

Music fans can explore the 20 enlarged album artworks and use QR codes for an experiential discovery of the Longlist.

The exhibition will provide a focal point for celebrating the records in the lead up to next month’s ceremony where one will be announced as Scottish Album of the Year.

The newly announced Longlist will be further whittled down to a final 10 albums to make up this year’s Shortlist, one of which will be chosen by music fans in a 72-hour online public vote between October 3 and 5.

The remaining nine albums will be chosen by a judging panel including Jackie Wylie, chief executive and artistic director at the National Theatre of Scotland; Anneleise Harmon, general manager of the Music Managers Forum; author John Niven; Khaleda Noon, executive director of Intercultural Youth Scotland and writer, director and comedian Paul Black.

Robert Kilpatrick, creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association said: "2022’s Longlist presents a dynamic and diverse collection of albums which spans multiple genres and showcases both established and rising talent from across the country.

"Despite the turbulence of recent times, the enduring impact and resonance of the album format remains. As vehicles of both self-discovery and connection with others, their power to ground, inspire and unite us is perhaps more important than ever.

As we now approach our 2022 ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls next month, we look forward to championing Scotland’s ever evolving music scene and unique cultural identity; recognising the value and magic of music in our lives."

The 20 albums in the Longlist

. AiiTee – ‘Better Days’

· Andrew Wasylyk – ‘Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia’

· Annie Booth – ‘Lazybody’

· Bemz – ‘M4’

· C Duncan – ‘Alluvium’

· Callum Easter – ‘System’

· Constant Follower – ‘Neither Is, Nor Ever Was’

· Declan Welsh and the Decadent West – ‘It’s Been A Year’

· Duncan Lyall – ‘Milestone’

· Fergus McCreadie – ‘Forest Floor’

· Hamish Hawk – ‘Heavy Elevator’

· Hen Hoose – ‘Equaliser’

· Kathryn Joseph – ‘For You Who Are The Wronged’

· Kobi Onyame – ‘Don’t Drink The Poison’

· The Ninth Wave – ‘Heavy Like a Headache’

· Niteworks – ‘A’Ghrian’

· Proc Fiskal – ‘Siren Spine Sysex’

· Rebecca Vasmant – ‘With Love, From Glasgow’

· Seonaid Aitken Ensemble – ‘Chasing Sakura’

· Walt Disco – ‘Unlearning’

My five nominated albums were.

1. C Duncan - Alluvium





2. Kobi Onyame - Don't Drink the Poison



3. Steg G - Surface Pressure





4. Callum Easter - System





5. Lomond Campbell - LŪP



Honourable mention: Kathryn Joseph - You Who Are The Wronged