A PAEDOPHILE has been given an extended sentence for the abuse of boys over 13 years in both Scotland and England.

Andrew Fairley was convicted both north and south of the border for sexual offences against children in his karting team between 2005 and 2018.

The 58-year-old had been able to set up and run Larkhall-based Clan Racing despite a prior conviction for indecent assault in 1996.

Fairley's victims had approached police to report what had happened to them but the case was not taken forward until allegations against him were made in the media.

Following the report, more victims came forward.

In July he was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to eight years in jail.

Yesterday at the High Court, Aberdeen, Judge Lord Richardson sentenced Fairley to a consecutive sentence of five years and six months in prison, with an extension period of three years on licence once he is released.

The sister of one of the victims said: "We are pleased that the judge understood the severity of the Scottish case.

"We are absolutely delighted that this part of it can come to a conclusion and other young men can start to rebuild their life and give some peace to anyone else who has been a victim."

Fairley, from East Lothian, would take boys on overnight trips to karting circuits around the country where they would be abused in his caravan.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller of Police Scotland said Fairley would "now face the consequences of his actions".

Motorsport UK, the governing body for karting in the United Kingdom, was contacted for comment.