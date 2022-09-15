A PAEDOPHILE has been given an extended sentence for the abuse of boys over 13 years in both Scotland and England.
Andrew Fairley was convicted both north and south of the border for sexual offences against children in his karting team between 2005 and 2018.
The 58-year-old had been able to set up and run Larkhall-based Clan Racing despite a prior conviction for indecent assault in 1996.
Fairley's victims had approached police to report what had happened to them but the case was not taken forward until allegations against him were made in the media.
Following the report, more victims came forward.
In July he was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to eight years in jail.
Yesterday at the High Court, Aberdeen, Judge Lord Richardson sentenced Fairley to a consecutive sentence of five years and six months in prison, with an extension period of three years on licence once he is released.
The sister of one of the victims said: "We are pleased that the judge understood the severity of the Scottish case.
"We are absolutely delighted that this part of it can come to a conclusion and other young men can start to rebuild their life and give some peace to anyone else who has been a victim."
Fairley, from East Lothian, would take boys on overnight trips to karting circuits around the country where they would be abused in his caravan.
Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller of Police Scotland said Fairley would "now face the consequences of his actions".
Motorsport UK, the governing body for karting in the United Kingdom, was contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here