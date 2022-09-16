TRIPADVISOR has blocked all new reviews of the Scots chippy whose owner celebrated the Queen's death with champagne after an influx of fake offensive criticisms.

The review site has been temporarily suspending publishing new reviews because of an "influx" of criticisms after the owner of the Jaki chip shop Muir of Ord, Inverness-shire mocked the death of the Queen and had to be escorted from her premises by police and later had her trade organisation membership revoked.

Police stepped in after a mob gathered outside the chip shop after Jacki Pickett shared a video celebrating the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II last week.

Later it emerged here shop front was smashed and violently pelted with eggs.

A message from Tripadvisor to users which has been subsequently removed said: "Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing.

"If you’ve had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon - we’re looking forward to receiving your review!"

One offensive review that was removed, which claimed to relate to an experience at the start of the month was headlined "The horror" .

It said: "Was passing through and noticed this little place and thought to myself I'd like to try traditional British fish and chips. "I entered and asked for a fish supper but I was told there was no fish left.

"Confused, I queried 'but I can smell fish'.

"The reply I got from the owner was, 'sorry son, that's just my sweaty f***y'.

"I threw up and left immediately. Avoid at all costs."

Ms Pickett came under fire after she popped champagne after Buckingham Palace confirmed the longest-reigning monarch's death last week.

She held up a chalkboard sign reading: "Lizard Liz is Dead and London Bridge has fallen", accompanied by a smiley face.

The National Federation of Fish Fryers (NFFF), which exists to protect the interests of the fish and chip industry, acted by removing her membership.

For anyone wondering why Jaki and Muir of Ord are trending.. here is the video for those who missed it



This lady owns a chip shop and decided to do this, in a now deleted post on their Facebook page pic.twitter.com/vLuHJGtCn2 — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 8, 2022

They said: "The NFFF has been made aware of social media posts made by one of our members that are in extremely bad taste and completely against all of the values our organisation and industry hold dear.

"We have discussed this as a board and have taken the decision to revoke the membership of this business owner and we will be writing to them and asking them to remove all association of the NFFF from her business, social media and websites."

In a video which was circulated, she opened a bottle of champagne and shouted: "Whooo-hoooo. Lizard Is Dead. Whooo-hooo. London Bridge has fallen. Next step, ladies and gents."

While the clip was deleted and the chip shop's Facebook page has been removed, her actions were widely condemned.

One critic contacted a local radio station asking for it to decline any more adverts for the chip shop.

"As a small local community we are disgusted at the behaviour of the owner," the Twitter user said.

Another said: "Such a distasteful and inhuman thing to do. Just cause you feel a certain way the death of someone so respected world wide is not the time to voice it."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday, 8 September officers attended at a business in the Seaforth Road area of Muir of Ord following a report of a large crowd gathered in the area.

“Officers remained at the scene to ensure the safety of all present and the group subsequently dispersed peacefully.

"No further police action has been required.”

The video comes after she boasted about receiving an award from King Charles on her website.

She said: "As a young mum I participated in many events and also voluntary works, even doing a parachute jump to raise funds to build a skate park, calling a rent strike to have the homes in the area I lived brought up to standard, and visiting Prince Charles’ office in London to receive an award."

The Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial events staged in Britain since World War Two.

A national two-minute silence will be held as the service draws to a close just before midday.

The order of service, with its choice of music and readings, is expected to reflect more of the Queen's personal choices for the funeral.

Palace aides said the Queen had been consulted on all the arrangements.