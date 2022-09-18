CELTIC fans disrupted a minute's applause for the Queen by singing "if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands".

The supporters began their anti-monarchy song to the tune of the Scottish children's song Ye Canny Shove Yer Grannie aff a Bus, before Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

It comes a matter of days after a number of Hoops fans revealed a F*** the Crown banner during the midweek Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. Another banner read "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan". a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

Supporters also expressed anti-monarchy sentiments in song. There had been no minute’s silence before the game but both sets of teams wore black armbands.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic over the row - with no action being taken against Rangers for ignoring advice to sing the national anthem.

Before the St Mirren game on Sunday, a banner with 'If You Hate The Royal Family Clap Your Hands' message was unfurled, and the song with those words was loudly sung.

The incident sparked an apology from Sky commentator Ian Crocker, who said: "Apologies if you were offended by anything you might have heard. Most showed respect, some did not."

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou who had appealed to the Celtic fans to show respect during the applause at the SMiSA Stadium, declined to be drawn when asked after the Hoops 2-0 defeat about whether supporters had shown respect..

He said: "I think we spoke about that on Friday, mate."

Speaking before on Friday he said: “I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will abide by the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson also demanded respect during the tribute.

He said: “I don’t make those decisions on how we show our respect. It’s hard enough picking a team.

“But if that’s what it is - a minute’s applause - then obviously we will respect that as much as we can as well.

“I can only speak for myself and for St Mirren. As a football club we will show our utmost respect, I personally will show my utmost respect.

“You hope that people have that respect during the game because someone has died.

“No matter what your beliefs are, I think it’s important that society respects that.”

The minute's silence held in memory of the Queen before Rangers ' clash with Dundee United was also disrupted by crowd chanting.

The Ibrox side hosted the Tannadice side in their first domestic outing since the long-reigning monarch passed away aged 96 last week.

Rangers paid tributes ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday but they were disrupted by Dundee United fans.

The minute's silence was interrupted by booing before sections of the crowd were audibly heard chanting 'Lizzie's in a box', in reference to the late monarch.

The home crowd then booed the response from the visiting support, before they sang a rendition of the national anthem in the Queen's honour.

The football governing bodies SFA and SPFL said only that clubs may wish to hold a period of silence or play the national anthem during the latest round of matches.

The statement read: "This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

And speaking ahead of their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk Poland, Ange Postecoglou said he would take part in whatever measures were put in place.

He said: “I will abide by whatever regulations there are. I’m not the keeper of people’s obligations.

“We live in a society where people can express their own values in any way they want.

"I will be doing it my way and my club will do it our way, and everyone else can do what they like.”