LONDON'S streets have been packed for the Queen's funeral service held at Westminster Abbey - the building in which she was married and crowned.

In Edinburgh, the city council-organised big screen broadcast event for the funeral was an altogether more muted occasion.

The council had said the screening represented an opportunity for us "all to come together and pay our final respects to The Queen".

While the council came under fire from some for devoting taxpayer money to it - the council proclaimed there were "thousands" at the Holyrood Park event eight minutes before the funeral service began. Others put the number attending as the funeral started at 11am at well under 2000.

There were similar numbers in the more confined spaces of Westminster Abbey, where the Queen's life-long sense of duty was remembered in the funeral service.

The Dean of Westminster, who led the funeral service, expressed gratitude to the congregation of 2,000 people including world leaders and royalty.

People who did arrived at Holyrood Park with picnic baskets and seats to watch the coverage saw the Queen's coffin, draped in flags and topped by the Imperial State Crown, drawn to the Abbey on a gun carriage by Royal Navy sailors. Hundreds of thousands gathered in London for the biggest state funeral in history with billions expected to watch across the globe.

The council decided that the historic service should be screened outdoors in the capital at Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official Scottish residence of the Royal Family.

In Glasgow there was no such public broadcast of the funeral.

In June during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee the capital hosted a celebratory event at Princes Street Gardens, but there was no such festivities in Glasgow.

The pipes ring out in Holyrood Park as people prepare to watch the funeral service for Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/DlULL0bblM — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) September 19, 2022

One mourner said: "It is a momentous day. It marks the passing of Her Majesty. You'll never see the likes of it again in my lifetime."

Some, however, were critical of how quiet the funeral broadcast event was and some chose to mock the event which was being covered by international media.

One critic told the council on social media: "At a time of austerity and in a cost of living crisis, I wonder how much Edinburgh Council spent on erecting the giant screen in Holyrood Park - when everybody and their dog has at least three different ways of watching the mournathon.

Mark Gardiner, commenting on the council's claim of thousands said: "That looks like hundreds to me, but hey, I’ve only got six different qualifications in maths, so what do I know?"

Bbc news at 6: The crowds gathered at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh... pic.twitter.com/LSMKG1YAFG — Timothy Leary (@sharko67) September 19, 2022

Huge crowds in Holyrood Park to watch the final chapter of #Mournfest. pic.twitter.com/89ZBDm0czo — Nicola's No1 Comrade (No longer apparently) (@no1_nicola) September 19, 2022

The Edinburgh screening was of the BBC's full coverage, which was to begin at 8am and finish at 5pm.

Edinburgh City Council has been encouraging residents and visitors to attend the free, un-ticketed event.

Council leader, Cammy Day, said as the decision was taken to mount the event: "This screening represents an opportunity for us all to come together and pay our final respects to The Queen. We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch.

"As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.

"I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in The Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.

"Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark The Queen’s passing and I want to thank the many Council colleagues, partners and volunteers, who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly. And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.

"I have no doubt these past few days will be remembered for how brightly Scotland’s capital shone as an example of respect, pride, and professionalism to the world."

Crowds are beginning to gather in Holyrood Park, where the funeral service for Her Majesty The Queen is being broadcast live on a big screen. The service is scheduled to start at 11am and coverage will be shown from 8am until 5pm. pic.twitter.com/QGfQAddzo5 — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) September 19, 2022

The Queen’s funeral being shown at Holyrood Park outside Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Thousands in attendance. You could genuinely hear a pin drop. pic.twitter.com/sPiSZKbqyO — Bill Bowkett (@Bill_Bowkett) September 19, 2022

By contrast around 33,000 people in Scotland were estimated to have filed past the Queen's coffin as she lay at rest in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s coffin was transported to St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital on where for 24 hours mourners were able to enter the church to pay their last respects.

A miles-long queue made its way around the city through George Square and down Middle Meadow Walk through the Meadows, with many queuing through the night.

The Scottish Government said it had been a “very special part of history for Scotland”.

The Queen’s coffin left St Giles’ Cathedral shortly after 4pm last Tuesday as a cortege transported it to Edinburgh Airport.

The coffin was then flown to RAF Northolt, near London before it was driven to Buckingham Palace.