Elderly people were bored, bedridden and restricted by outdated Covid rules at a Scots care home with long term staff shortages that advertises itself as giving “peace of mind” to relatives.
A damning inspection of Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home raised significant concerns about the mental and physical wellbeing of residents.
The home was not following updated Covid guidance, with relatives forced to wait “to be escorted” to their family member’s room.
Postal mail and newspapers were still being quarantined for 48 hours before being distributed.
Inspectors were told by elderly people, “I’m pretty bored, there is not a lot to do” and “staff always say they are too busy and will help me later “.
Residents were experiencing care and support at a “basic level” focussed on tasks and routines, which did not treat them as individuals entitled to personalised care.
READ MORE: Demand for change as care home fees double in one Scots area
There were concerns that the dignity of residents was being compromised, with doors left open as they were receiving personal care.
The home, which promises future recruits an “influential new career” on its website and charges self-funders between £944 and £2,089 for weekly care, was rated weak in four out of five categories by the Care Inspectorate.
The wellbeing co-ordinator post was vacant and “other staff did not have sufficient capacity to compensate for this”.
Residents had not been supported to use the garden over the summer and the home lacked the equipment to allow those with limited mobility or injuries to get out of bed, putting them at risk of pressure sores and hampering their rehabilitation.
Inspectors said: “The service was clearly under significant pressure as a result of the number vacant posts and reliance on agency staff.
“Lack of sufficient suitable trained staff meant that people’s health and wellbeing was compromised.
READ MORE: Special Report: Why I refuse to sell mum's home to pay for her care
“We had serious concerns that staff appeared rushed and had no time for meaningful interaction with people.
“People did not have the right equipment in place to enable them to spend time out of their bed.
“This put their skin at risk of pressure wounds and was detrimental to their rehabilitation.”
Staff appeared “resigned to the pressure staffing levels put them under” while others were clear that they wanted to be able to deliver a better standard of care.
Living spaces were described as “functional” rather than creating a warm, homely environment.
Inspectors said some employees appeared to lack the knowledge and skills to appropriately assist people who required support to eat and drink.
They said: “It was positive to see people being offered a visual choice of meals, however during the meal, support was not provided in a way that maximised independence dignity or respect.
“We saw people having clothes protectors put on without being asked and people who were unable to use cutlery not being offered finger food and eating with their hands.”
The report found that the home had appropriate cleaning schedules in place and appeared clean.
Balhousie Care Group has been given until October 31 to address failings identified during the inspection, which was carried out over three days in August
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel