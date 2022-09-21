TRIBUTES are being paid to a Scots DJ and house producer after his sudden death at the age of 33.

Dumfries-born Jamie Roy's family told fans that he passed away yesterday in a social media post.

His family said they were "absolutely heartbroken".

They wrote: "Jamie passed away yesterday.

"Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken."

The cause of death remains unclear.

Just three days ago the acclaimed DJ was celebrating what he called the "biggest track" of his life, Let Us Sing.

Born in Dumfries, Scotland, he is perhaps best known as a popular DJ on the Ibiza club circuit, playing for We Love... at Space, Steve Lawler's Warriors party and Nic Fanciulli's Dance Or Die residency, among many others.

He played clubs and festivals across the UK and beyond, including Circus in Liverpool, BPM Costa Rica and Albania's Unum Festival.

DJ and broadcaster Judge Jules paid tribute saying: "So awful to hear, when one of our community is no longer with us. RIP DJ Jamie Roy. Love, sympathy and blessings to Jamie‘s family."

Famed dance label Ministry of Sound tweeted: "So sad to hear about Jamie's passing. Our thoughts are with his friends & family."

Fellow Scots DJ Ewan McVicar said: "Just heard about Jamie Roy. One of the good ones. Unmatched positive energy always and no hidden agenda. Just a good guy.

So so sad. I am gutted. Rest in peace, mate."

Independent house music record label Defected Records also paid tribute saying: "We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning.

"A great producer, DJ, and friend to SO many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie."

The Scot first discovered house music at the age 14 after his brother played him records from both US producers Green Velvet & DJ Sneak.

He began by running a night in his home town, and eventually left his job as a plumber to spend a summer selling tickets for We Love on Ibiza.

A regular on Glasgow's underground house and techno circuit in his formative years, the Scot went from the streets to become a Ibiza DJ fixture and favourite, performing at Pacha, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Amnesia, Ibiza Rocks and DC-10. He also held his own residency at the Cuckoo Land pool party at Ibiza Rocks.

In 2019, he held a residency at Ushuaia in Ibiza for Grammy-nominated producer Nic Fanciulli’s Dance Or Die events.

His last set was at Amnesia on August 29 alongside Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, DJ EZ, Huxley, Danny Howard, Ango Tamarin, Jodie Harsh and Mark Knight.

He also launched tracks as a producer and in his most modern Instagram post, hanked his followersfor the help after he was named the forty sixth largest selling house artist.

One of his tracks, Organ Belta, has been throughout in the specialist dance music charts for over a year after its distinctive launch.

House producer and Spurs match day DJ Zoe London also paid tribute to Roy.

“I’m so sad to hear about Jamie Roy passing this morning,” she said.

“I’d followed him for a while and loved how inspiring his life and career in this industry was. He came across as a truly genuine and lovely guy. I’m sorry for the loss.”