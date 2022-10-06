Port safety issues and ferry breakdown cause new disruption to long-suffering Scots islanders

AN Outer Hebrides island hit by a series of disruptions because of ferry failures is being hit by concerns over safety at a second port.
Lochboisdale, the port which links South Uist to the mainland has been out of action to ferries between September 24 and October 8 to allow for repairs to the linkspan used by the ferry.
A routine annual inspection by specialist engineers and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the ferry terminal, has revealed a number of lifting ropes on the linkspan which need to be replaced at the earliest opportunity. Last year’s inspections showed no issues.
Now it has emerged that an alternative route for people on South Uist using Lochmaddy on North Uist is being hit today (Thursday) by further concerns over safety due to pier works and adverse weather.
Lifeline services between the mainland and Lochranza on Arran. were disrupted yesterday after MV Catriona, the seven-year-old pioneering diesel electric hybrid passenger and vehicle roll-on, roll-off ferry was put out of action on Wednesday morning after a problem with its generator.
Engineers were due to try and provide assistance yesterday.
A spare part was sourced and is due to be transported to the vessel this morning (Thursday).
Another ferry, MV Loch Riddon was brought in to operate on a "sailing-by-sailing basis" yesterday and CalMac warned the service was liable to disruption or cancellaton at short notice due to forecast weather and associated sea conditions.
But late on Wednesday CalMac said that all morning sailings on the Arran service are cancelled.
"Disrupting a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve," the state-owned ferry operator said.
It comes as Uist faced further travel chaos with further ferry cancellations due to weather and ongoing council pier works at Lochmaddy on North Uist.
South Uist was told that it while losing services for 11 days after a critical safety concern with its main port CalMac would operate additional services to Lochmaddy, in North Uist - 42 miles away.
But even that service has seen further disruption today (Thursday) with CalMac saying cancellations were down to "adverse weather" and a works associated with a £15.3m to upgrade Lochmaddy pier.
Lochmaddy pier works. Source: YouTube (LIVING THE DREAM )
It said the combination made it "unsafe to arrive and depart in the forecasted wind speed and direction".
At least four sailings between Uig on Skye and Lochmaddy were known to have been cancelled yesterday. In April, George Leslie Ltd began replacing the existing infrastructure at the west coast ferry terminal to cater for a new fleet of vessels.
The project, which form a key part of the Skye Triangle upgrade, is expected to be complete by spring 2023.
CalMac issued a warning that today (Thursday) further sailings remain liable to disruptoin or cancellation at short notice.
"The safety of our passengers, ships and crew must come first," the ferry operator said.
It is the latest in a series of disruptions to hit Uist's ferry services.
In August, islanders complained that shops had to ration essential items amid widespread ferry cancellations.
It all comes just two days a island ferry service had to be suspended after an engine failure with a CalMac vessels that was due to be phased out.
The issues with 30-year-old MV Loch Tarbert led to a suspension of services between Sconser on the island of Skye and the Isle of Raasay after disruption began at around 1pm on Tuesday.
The cancellations continued to run into Tuesday morning while the issues were investigated.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here