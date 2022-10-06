Port safety issues and ferry breakdown cause new disruption to long-suffering Scots islanders

AN Outer Hebrides island hit by a series of disruptions because of ferry failures is being hit by concerns over safety at a second port.

Lochboisdale, the port which links South Uist to the mainland has been out of action to ferries between September 24 and October 8 to allow for repairs to the linkspan used by the ferry.

A routine annual inspection by specialist engineers and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the ferry terminal, has revealed a number of lifting ropes on the linkspan which need to be replaced at the earliest opportunity. Last year’s inspections showed no issues.

Now it has emerged that an alternative route for people on South Uist using Lochmaddy on North Uist is being hit today (Thursday) by further concerns over safety due to pier works and adverse weather.

Lifeline services between the mainland and Lochranza on Arran. were disrupted yesterday after MV Catriona, the seven-year-old pioneering diesel electric hybrid passenger and vehicle roll-on, roll-off ferry was put out of action on Wednesday morning after a problem with its generator.

Engineers were due to try and provide assistance yesterday.

A spare part was sourced and is due to be transported to the vessel this morning (Thursday).

Another ferry, MV Loch Riddon was brought in to operate on a "sailing-by-sailing basis" yesterday and CalMac warned the service was liable to disruption or cancellaton at short notice due to forecast weather and associated sea conditions.

But late on Wednesday CalMac said that all morning sailings on the Arran service are cancelled.

"Disrupting a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve," the state-owned ferry operator said.

It comes as Uist faced further travel chaos with further ferry cancellations due to weather and ongoing council pier works at Lochmaddy on North Uist.

South Uist was told that it while losing services for 11 days after a critical safety concern with its main port CalMac would operate additional services to Lochmaddy, in North Uist - 42 miles away.

But even that service has seen further disruption today (Thursday) with CalMac saying cancellations were down to "adverse weather" and a works associated with a £15.3m to upgrade Lochmaddy pier.

YouTube (LIVING THE DREAM )

Lochmaddy pier works. Source: YouTube (LIVING THE DREAM )

It said the combination made it "unsafe to arrive and depart in the forecasted wind speed and direction".

At least four sailings between Uig on Skye and Lochmaddy were known to have been cancelled yesterday. In April, George Leslie Ltd began replacing the existing infrastructure at the west coast ferry terminal to cater for a new fleet of vessels.

The project, which form a key part of the Skye Triangle upgrade, is expected to be complete by spring 2023.

CalMac issued a warning that today (Thursday) further sailings remain liable to disruptoin or cancellation at short notice.

"The safety of our passengers, ships and crew must come first," the ferry operator said.

It is the latest in a series of disruptions to hit Uist's ferry services.

In August, islanders complained that shops had to ration essential items amid widespread ferry cancellations.

It all comes just two days a island ferry service had to be suspended after an engine failure with a CalMac vessels that was due to be phased out.

The issues with 30-year-old MV Loch Tarbert led to a suspension of services between Sconser on the island of Skye and the Isle of Raasay after disruption began at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The cancellations continued to run into Tuesday morning while the issues were investigated.