NatWest is to shut five Scots branches amongst 43 across the country as the bank moves away from the high street.

The closures will take place between January to March 2023 - but the bank says only six jobs are expected to be put at risk.

The bank blamed more people using its online services for the closures.

Counter transactions were cut by 64% between January 2019 and January 2022 - compared to the number of customers using mobile apps increasing by 38%.

NatWest said it will be contacting its vulnerable customers who are affected by the closures.

Customers will also be able to use the Post Office for face-to-face banking services.

It comes after NatWest confirmed in February that would shut 32 branches.

Five branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Ayr are among the fresh wave of closures.

The UK’s second biggest lender said the vast majority of its retail banking services can be done digitally and it is the quicker and easier way to bank.

The group acknowledged some customers might be worried by the closure of their local branch, particularly if they are uncomfortable or unable to use online banking, but it will ensure “no-one is left behind”.

NatWest in George Street, Edinburgh

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Several high street banks have said customers are ditching local branches in favour of mobile banking, which is why they have shut their little-used banks.

NatWest said average counter transactions had shrunk by nearly two-thirds in just two years, between January 2019 and January 2022.

It saw a 39% rise in customers using mobile apps during the same period.

But the company stressed is has a helpline to guide customers through setting up online and mobile services, with a shorter waiting time for the over-60s.

It has also invested in its partnership with the Post Office so people can access cash and face-to-face banking services if they cannot do it digitally, the group said.

The latest closures add to the 32 announced back in February, which included 11 of its Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

Most staff were moved to other branches at that time, but 12 jobs were put at risk.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland said: “Just days after the Financial Conduct Authority launches new and tougher rules for banks who are planning to close branches in order to better serve their customers, NatWest announce five in Scotland are due to bite the dust in the coming months. Yet another blow to those who need or prefer to use a high street branch.

“This wholesale retreat of banks from our high streets has a considerable impact on large numbers of people and businesses who rely on face-to-face banking services and don’t get what they need from the Post Office alternative. Recent moves to develop more shared banking hubs across the country is very welcome but they will not fill the void in the short and medium term.

“While there is an undeniable and speedy shift to digital banking, hundreds of thousands of older people in Scotland aren’t able to bank this way. It’s not just about cash deposits and withdrawals, but financial advice, payment processing, access to products, bereavement procedures and Power of Attorney administration done in-branch is the strong preference of so many older customers. Talk from banks about not leaving customers behind rings hollow when details of what this means in reality is completely absent.”

The four Scots branches due to close are:

19 Miller Road, Ayr

1 Courthouse Square, Dundee - January 10, 2023

262 Union Street, Aberdeen - January 18, 2023

109 George Street, Edinburgh - January 24, 2023

14 Blythswood Square, Glasgow - January 26, 2023