HALF of NHS Scotland buildings contain asbestos, prompting calls for action to remove the potentially deadly substance. more than half of NHS Scotland buildings contain asbestos.
The "shock" figures reveal that 52% of buildings belonging to NHS Scotland contained the toxic substance which can cause cancer.
Out of Scotland’s 14 health boards, eight reported having asbestos in more than 50% of their buildings – with that figure rising to an "astonishing" 92% in NHS Lothian.
The Scottish Conservatives have raised concerns that the rate of asbestos in NHS Scotland buildings is significantly higher than that of other Scottish Government buildings, where the average figure is around 26%.
They have criticised the SNP government for failing to keep staff and vulnerable patients safe – and called for the safe removal of asbestos from affected buildings.
As of August, some 17 out of 65 buildings used by the Scottish Government contain the fibrous minerals linked to cancer and lung damage.
Scottish charity Asbestos Action, which helps asbestos-related disease sufferers and families has previously criticised the Scottish Government for their continued “refusal” to safely remove the toxic material.
The Health and Safety Executive said it still kills around 5,000 workers annually - more than the number of people killed on the road.
Around 20 tradesmen die each week as a result of past exposure.
Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for social justice, housing, and local government, Miles Briggs MSP, said: “These shocking figures will undoubtedly raise questions about the state of our NHS buildings under the SNP.
“Buildings such as hospitals are supposed to be places where people feel safe, yet more than half of them contain this potentially cancer-causing substance.
“While we know it’s unlikely that asbestos will be inhaled unless buildings are damaged, NHS staff and patients need confidence and peace of mind that they are not being put at risk.
“It’s essential, therefore, that SNP ministers provide health boards with the funds to ensure the safe removal of asbestos from their buildings.
“The SNP Government must do more to protect our NHS estate, and ensure that dedicated staff can continue saving lives in the best facilities possible.”
When materials that contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air.
When these fibres are inhaled they can cause serious diseases which often take a long time to develop.
But once diagnosed, it is often too late to do anything.
Illnesses can include mesothelioma, asbestos-related lung cancer, asbestosis and pleural thickening.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses, however asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed which is why it is important it remain in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all Health and Safety Executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.
“This is the situation for managing asbestos in NHS buildings across the UK. For example, NHS England has found that over 90% of their buildings checked in the last three years have been found to have asbestos containing material.”
