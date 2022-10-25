By Neale McQuistin
Harrison and Heatherington Ltd sold 99 clean cattle, 64 cast cows, 1,871 prime lambs and 551 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.
Eighteen beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 306p/kg to average 270p (n/c), while 72 heifers peaked at 318p and averaged 275p (-12p). Nine prime young bull sold to 290p and averaged 275p. Cast cows sold to 225p and £1,795 to average 180p (-4p), while three cast bulls sold to £153p or £1,645 to average 128p.
Prime lambs sold to £133 for Suffolk crosses and 280p for Beltex to average £102 or 226p (-11p) overall.
Cast sheep averaged £70 overall (-£8) and sold to £149 for Texel rams. Heavy ewes averaged £113 (+£2), while light ewes sold to £111 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £52 (-£7).
Lawrie & Symington Ltd sold 76 prime cattle, 107 cast cows and 6,215 prime and cast sheep at Lanark yesterday.
Twenty-two prime beef-breed heifers sold to 302p and averaged 282p (+1p), while 18 beef-breed bullocks peaked at 288p to average 279p (+1p). Thirty prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 230p to average 185p (+5p), while six young bulls averaged 230p (+2p).
In the cast ring 50 beef cows averaged 174p (-2p), while 49 dairy cows averaged 143p (+1p). Five cast bulls averaged 162p (-8p).
Prime lambs (3,780) peaked at £152 and 277p/kg to average 223p (-5p). Cast ewes (2,435) averaged £68 (+£3). Top price was £268 for a Texel, while Blackfaces ewes (916) peaked at £70.
Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 1,625 prime lambs and 737 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.
It was a smaller and plainer show of lambs this week that averaged 223p (-1p) or £102 overall. Top prices were £130 for a pen of heavy Texels and 288p for a pen of three Beltex.
Cast sheep sold for a similar trade to last week with more leaner hill types in the sale. Texel ewes sold to £198, while Texel crosses sold to a top of £148 for a pair. Scotch Mule ewes sold to £80 while Blackfaces peaked at £68.
C&D Auction Marts Ltd held its annual suckler calf sale together with store cattle on Saturday October 22. The pre-sale show championship was awarded to a Limousin cross bullock shown by Wanwood Partners of Alston which later sold for £1,300. Reserve champion was a British Blue cross heifer which sold for £1,120. Other principal prices were £1,120 for a British Blue bullock and £1,100 for a Limousin bullock. A British Blue heifer sold for £1,060.
The full dispersal of the Greenburn Herd of commercial cows was also incorporated in the sale. Top price at £1,720 was a British Blue cow PD’d in-calf to the Charolais bull.
