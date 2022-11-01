A FAILURE to build sensors into one of the ferries at the centre of Scotland's ferry fiasco means that it remained unsafe to operate, it has emerged.

Nationalised Ferguson Marine has confirmed that further issues with Glen Sannox means it will not initially run on LNG.

It will be operating on a diesel, single fuel system for at least the first nine months of its service.

That is because vital sensors required for the LNG system had not been ordered till now.

It has emerged that the sensors are part of the safety system around LNG that allows Glen Sannox to operate.

Both Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were hailed as a step towards a greener future for Scotland's state owned CalMac ferry fleet as they were to be the first UK-built ships capable of running off LNG and marine gas oil.

LNG was seen as significantly cleaner and would help to reduce emissions to meet ambitious Scottish Government targets.

But both vessels remain languishing at Ferguson Marine's Inverclyde yard while the Scottish Government-controlled ferry owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) await the long-delayed delivery that has raised questions over whether they will ever emerge.

They were due online in the first half of 2018, with one intitially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but are at least five years late, with costs soaring from £97m to nearly £350m.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed that the vital sensors had never been ordered - until now.

The issue was reported to the Scottish Government on October 27 but it may take 36 weeks to order the sensors.

Graham Simpson, the Scottish Conservatives' shadow transport minister asked what the cost of the latest issue would be, but Mr Swinney was unable to answer.

He said: "Officials will continue to engage with Ferguson Marine as they assess the full impact of this, including any financial implications which Ferguson Marine will share with both the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament, once this has been confirmed."

Mr Simpson added: "Was it actually the case that the need for sensors has been known about for some time, but that someone just forgot to place the order? And if that is correct, has anyone fallen on their sword over this or being got rid of and if not, why not? And I still want to know the cost.

Mr Swinney responded: "I gave Mr Simpson, the best answer I can give him on the question of an issue that has been raised with the government just last Thursday which is that any financial implications which arise from this issue, will be shared with both the government and the Scottish Parliament once that cost has been confirmed by Ferguson Marine."

Later Mr Simpson said: “As usual, all the SNP have given us in answer to these important questions is bluster and evasion.

“John Swinney failed to explain how the sensors that allow this ferry to live up to its ‘climate friendly’ billing were somehow missed – in fact it is clear that someone just forgot to order them. He has also refused to say how much this latest shambles will cost the taxpayer.

“It is beyond farcical that a ferry launched by Nicola Sturgeon five years ago is not only not yet ready, but will still be missing vital parts for at least the first nine months of its service.

“This is completely unacceptable. The SNP’s handling of this ferry contract has been a joke from the start, but it’s clear the SNP are not prepared to come clean. The only way to get to the bottom of this scandal is now a public inquiry.”

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain, the former convenor of the rural economy and connectivity committee ferry fiasco probe branded the management process a "catastrophic failure" challenged the Mr Swinney as to why essential parts to run the LNG fuel system for the Glen Sannox were not already held in stock.

The Highlands and Islands MSP recounted how the former turnaround director of Ferguson Shipyard, Tim Hair, undertook a complete stock check during his tenure and queried why this missing part was not spotted during that period.

"It appears there was a long term need for these valves and Tim Hair when he was appointed at vast expense took on a new warehouse, carried out a complete stock check, confirming that all the parts were there. He obviously missed these. Is Tim Hair now an expensive £2 million mistake," he asked.

Mr Swinney replied: “Obviously there’s been a parliamentary committee assessment of the steps that have been taken to deliver these ferries. Interim management was put in place to take forward the construction of the vessels.

"The yard under the leadership of David Tydeman is making good progress in advancing those vessels and the Government will work with Fergusons to ensure that we complete the construction of 801 and 802 to enable these vessels to be deployed on the network to deliver the quality of service we expect for islanders.”

Mr Mountain responded: “Well the deputy first minister hardly rushed to Tim Hair’s defence in his answer, which is very telling.

“This latest setback adds another sorry chapter in the building of [the vessels] and raises more questions about the Scottish Government’s management of the yard following its nationalisation.

“This government’s mismanagement of our ferry network has been disastrous and islanders will be left wondering how long the MV Glen Sannox will be kept out of action once these vital parts finally arrive and need to be installed.”