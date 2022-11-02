SCOTLAND's rail services are to be decimated for nearly a week as rail unions escalate strike action in a continuing pay dispute.

Nationalised ScotRail have warned of "significant disruption" with just 11 services running all in the central belt, as 50,000 staff with infrastructure owners Network Rail stage a walkout on November 5, 7 and 9.

The train operator said that on the routes where services will be operated customers should only travel if they really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.

With the 11 services still running, there will be only between one and two trains an hour running.

The train operator is warning customers that the final services will depart well before 6.30pm, saying that customers should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart. The disruption will also impact the day following each strike day, so services will be still be affected today (Friday) and Sunday.

It is part of an ongoing dispute by Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) involving maintenance and signal workers with Network Rail- -which owns the UK's rail tracks, stations and signals.

The stoppages are also expected to hit cross-border services on each day including services run by LNER, Avanti West Coast, Transpennine Express and Cross Country Trains.

The RMT accused Network Rail negotiators of backtracking on a deal.

In what the union claimed was a “dramatic U-turn, Network Rail bosses reneged on their promises of an improved pay offer and sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters”. This version of events is disputed by Network Rail.

The new Transport Secretary Mark Harpe said that he is “very happy” to meet with trade union leaders amid ongoing rail strikes.

READ MORE: Nationalised ScotRail faces weekend strike chaos as railway staff's bitter pay row escalates

“The negotiations are obviously going to take place between the unions and the employers’, Network Rail and the train operating companies," he said.

“But I think it’s helpful for ministers to meet trade union leaders and to listen to their concerns.

“I’m very happy to do that and my department will be reaching out to those trade union leaders in due course.”

ScotRail is asking customers attending Scotland v Fiji at Murrayfield, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday to plan ahead if they’re travelling to the game by train. Long queues at stations are expected when heading to and from the match due to the limited service in place.

The operator said a limited service will be in operation after the final whistle so customers should consider alternative options if they are not back at the station promptly as travel cannot be guaranteed.

Other events that will be affected in Scotland include concerts by Kasabian at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, which is also the day that various bonfire night events will be held across Scotland.

The long-running strike involving some 2000 ScotRail staff including conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff, engineering depot staff, train presentation, supervisors, resource co-ordinators, and CCTV operators. That saw a 24-hour walkout on Saturday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

ScotRail said of the Network Rail strikes will results in "significant disruption" and added: "The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland. "Many of the Network Rail staff that are due to take part in the planned industrial action occupy safety-critical roles and, as such, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the vast majority of services. Liam Sumpter, route director with Network Rail Scotland, said: “We will continue to do all that we can to get people where they need to be during these strikes.

“Once again passengers, businesses and the wider community in Scotland will face significant disruption but I’m pleased that service levels will remain similar to those on previous strike days."

Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central will close earlier than normal, at 7pm on each strike day and services will start later than normal on each day following the strikes.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Once again, it’s really disappointing to see the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT result in more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers. “ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as on the days after industrial action.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if you really need to on the days of strike action. Customers should check your journey in advance to make sure your train is running if you’re travelling on one of the days following strike action.”

The routes and frequency of service which will be in operation are:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour (on 5 November this will operate Edinburgh Waverley - Dalmuir only due to pre-planned engineering works)

Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley - Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour