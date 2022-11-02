SCOTLAND'S most notorious road has shut for safety reasons after brown water was spotted on the hillside.

The landslip-prone A83 at the Rest and be Thankful was to shut at 2.30pm on Wednesday and will continue overnight as a safety precaution.

When the road is shut, motorists are sent onto a single track route, the Old Military Road (OMR), which runs through the centre of Glen Croe and acts as a diversion using a convoy system.

The road has suffered a series of closures since October 3 as engineers as a result of forecasts of heavy rainfall. It was out of action initially for seven days due to the continuing problems with the road.

It is expected that Bear Scotland will carry out a further review of the current closure on Thursday morning.

The road has been running on a convoy basis rather than through the usual traffic lights as concerns continue over landslips.

A spokesman for Scottish Government-appointed maintenance firm Bear Scotland said: "This decision has been taken as a safety precaution due to higher than anticipated rainfall today and brown water being observed in several hillside channels.

"Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely. A further update will be issued if the weather forecast or hillside conditions mean a change to the traffic management arrangement is needed."

Campaigners have been long called for a full public inquiry to determine why road is still not fixed.

Moves over installing a series of catch-pits aimed at preventing road closures came after a landslip around 650 feet above the carriageway shut the key Highlands artery in August, 2020.

Engineers said thousands of tonnes of debris including car-sized boulders slid onto the road after 100mm of rain hit the Argyll hills.

The slip ushered in a series of road closures for the important Highlands route which by January, 2021 had meant it was open for barely three weeks in the space of five months.

There has been criticism over money "wasted" over what is considered to be failed temporary fixes.

Catch pits are designed to ‘capture’ debris material from a landslip and prevent it from reaching the road.

Two years ago officials said that it may take ten years for a permanent solution to stop landslides on the iconic Scots road.

The A83 at the Rest has been operating under a traffic lights system after a series of landslips over a number of years that have put the important Highlands artery out of action for weeks at a time.

Argyll and Bute Council want a new replacement route within the life of the current Scottish Parliament.

In August, the Scottish Government announced a £25 million investment for design and development work for the route through Glen Croe. The council welcomed the funding announcement and is now seeking a commitment that work will start imminently.

The final award was given by the Scottish Government transport agency to a joint venture featuring Quebec-based consultants WSP and engineering and project management consultants Atkins, which is a subsidary of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin while a decision over a preferred solution is not due till next Spring.

The contract was finalised, a year and three months after the Scottish Government's transport agency set a deadline for the management services to support the delivery of a new length of trunk road at the Rest and be Thankful.