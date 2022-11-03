SINGING superstar Rod Stewart is among those that are to be honoured at this year's Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

The 77-year-old London-born rock star, one the world's biggest selling artists has been recognised as the sole nominee for this year's Outstanding Achievement in Music Award in the awards that are a celebration of Scottish music.

Last year's winner was Amy Macdonald and in 2019 it was Simple Minds.

Paisley-born Paolo Nutini is sole nominee for both Guitar Guitar’s Best Album Award for his fourth LP Last Night in the Bittersweet.

He will also be honoured for the Ticketmaster’s Best Live Act Award ahead of his five highly anticipated shows at OVO Hydro later this year.

And Glasgow-born Lewis Capaldi is the sole nominee for the Raymond Weil Global Artist of the Year Award after seeing Forget Me, his comeback first single from forthcoming second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, top the charts in September.

All three are expected to be among those who will be at the star-studded awards ceremony at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Saturday that will also raise vital funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The celebration of the country’s homegrown heroes is also expected to feature Castlemilk-raised Gerry Cinnamon who is the sole nominee for the King Tut’s Songwriting Award.

Rod Stewart, has previously explained how he had become a diehard Scotland and Celtic fan as an Englishman.

The singer who had 10 number-one albums and 31 top ten singles in the UK including hits such as Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Maggie May and Sailing was born in Highgate, North London and grew up in the UK capital.

He qualifies for the award through his Scots father, Robert, who died in 1990

Robert Stewart lived in Scotland with his English wife Elsie and their first four children were born there.

But the family moved to London, where their youngest son Rod, was subsequently welcomed to the world.

Rod said: “In all my days I never ever dreamt I’d be receiving an award from the land of my father. This will be undoubtedly an emotional evening for me, I just wish my dear old dad was here to enjoy it. Thank you so much everyone.”

He has previously confirmed that his own sons are also Scotland football and rugby supporters and life-long Celtic fans.

He said recently: "Yeah, to all intents and purposes I am English. I've never pretended I never said I was a Scotsman, so let's get that out of the way."

Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg, following the release of their self-titled debut album unifying twelve tracks about being twentysomething, are the sole nominees for SWG3’s Best UK Artist Award.

They said: “It’s such an honour to be nominated for the SWG3 Best UK Artist Award, especially considering all the admirable work they do for Nordoff Robbins. Our music developed during lockdown when we were all struggling with the newfound uncertainty of the world around us, so we know what it’s like to use music as a tool for healing. It’s great to be involved with an organisation like Nordoff Robbins that recognises the true power of music to help people connect and communicate.”

Craig Logan, who began his career as bassist in the pop band Bros and is now sole nominee for the Go Radio Music Industry Award, said: “I am truly honoured to be nominated for the Scottish Music Industry Award. It's quite humbling to be recognised for something that you do out of love. My career in this industry has taken many twists and turns, helping me to evolve and understand the importance of being able to adapt. (A relevant lesson in today’s market, more than ever!) Working closely with the artists, helping them develop and succeed is not a job, it's a passion. Thank you to the artists and my team. This is for you all too!”

Glasgow-based Rianne Downey is the sole nominee for the Tennent’s Breakthrough Award.

Ahead of her performance at the awards, she said: “It’s an honour to be nominated for this award. The winners in the past as well as being extremely talented, have all went onto amazing things so to be viewed in the same light as them means the world to me especially this early in my career. I can’t wait to see what comes next. I’m looking forward to a night filled with great company and most importantly, great music!"