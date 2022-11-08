ScotRail services will return to normal timetables on Tuesday after planned strike action was suspended.

Network Rail workers with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been set to walk out on Saturday November 5, Monday November 7 and Wednesday November 9, but on Friday the RMT announced it would suspend action to allow for negotiations over pay.

ScotRail was unable to reintroduce services earlier than Tuesday due to Network Rail being unable to fully open across all routes, the operator said.

The train operator is encouraging customers planning to travel in coming days to continue to check their entire journey before they head to the station.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re pleased to be able to reintroduce our normal timetable.

“We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so it will be welcome news for customers that ScotRail services on Wednesday will no longer be impacted by strike action.

“I would, however, encourage customers to continue check their journey before they travel on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.”

It is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on November 15.

There could be more rail chaos in Scotland, with the union threatening to walk out every Friday and Saturday in the run-up to Christmas as part of a separate dispute with ScotRail.