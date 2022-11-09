FIVE lifeline ferry services have had to be suspended on Wednesday and into tomorrow - as forecasts of high winds cause devastation to CalMac lifeline services.

Just five of 29 routes run by CalMac were offering a normal service by the 5pm on Wednesday.

And as many as ten routes are already suspended for Thursday over what CalMac describe as strong winds.

It comes as weather forecasters were predicting unseasonably mild temperatures for Scotland.

Among the suspension-hit routes on Wednesday is the service to Lochboisdale on South Uist which has been hit hard with disruptions due to ferry since the start of the year.

Service suspensions have hit the routes to and from Coll and Tiree, Armadale on Skye, the Small Isles of Eigg, Muck, Rum and Canna and the freight service to Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

All sailings have been cancelled on the five routes - and there are already warnings that there could be disruption going into Friday.

Five further services were suspended going into Thursday including two of the west coast's busiest route - to Brodick on Arran and to Stornoway on Lewis.

Also out are the services to and from Barra, Uig on Skye to Tarbert on Harris and Uig to Lochmaddy on North Uist.

There are warnings for nearly all the other routes that ferry services could be cancelled at short notice due to adverse weather.

Problems with the clutch on the 17-year-old MV Bute on Tuesday which caused disruption on the route from Wemyss Bay to Rothesay with a string of service cancellations were resolved on Wednesday afternoon.

Just last week, longsuffering Uist islanders were again hit when MV Hebrides, one of CalMac's oldest vessels was taken out of service due to steering problems.

A problem with the port rudder of 22-year-old MV Hebrides has meant that the state-controlled ferry operator had to have discussions with the manufacturer and "relevant authorities" before it could return to service.

While there were no weather warnings anywhere in Britain lodged by the the Met Office forecasters, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) warned that strong southerly winds could flood causeways and roads in the Western Isles.

Severe winds combined with high tides could impact both the Eriskay Causeway and the Braighe in the early hours of the morning.

Flood warnings are in force until further notice for these areas, with a less severe flood alert issued across the Western Isles.

Some forecasters were predicting that Scotalnd could actually see its warmest November night on record amid unseasonably mild temperatures.

Thermometers could peak at around 15C or 16C on Thursday during the day in some parts of Scotland, with central and southern parts of Scotland potentially remaining above 14C moving into night-time.

Of the suspensions CalMac said: "Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve. However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions."

Three weeks ago CalMac was scrambling to find a resolution to a suspension of services to and from South Uist which had lasted almost a week.

Services were suspended to and from South Uist as MV Lord of the Isles was withdrawn for repairs to be carried out in dry dock at Cammell Laird in Birkenhead.

It meant that CalMac drafted in MV Clansman - causing knock-on disruption to other services.

Lochboisdale, the port which links South Uist to the mainland had been out of action to ferries between September 24 and October 8 to allow for repairs to the linkspan used by the ferry.

South Uist was told that it while losing services and that extra services would operate additional to Lochmaddy, in North Uist - 42 miles away.

A routine annual inspection by specialist engineers and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the ferry terminal, had revealed a number of lifting ropes on the linkspan which need to be replaced at the earliest opportunity. Last year’s inspections showed no issues.

In early October it further emerged that an alternative route for people to Lochmaddy was being hit with cancellations by further concerns over safety due to pier works and adverse weather.

CalMac had continued to warn users that the works associated with a £15.3m pier upgrade which restrict vessel movement in the harbour area can be cancelled at short notice.

In April, George Leslie Ltd began replacing the existing infrastructure at the west coast ferry terminal to cater for a new fleet of vessels.

In August, Uist islanders complained that shops had to ration essential items amid widespread ferry cancellations.

It came after the loss of MV Hebrides which was taken out of service on Tuesday for a third time in a matter of weeks because of an issue with its CO2 firefighting system - which is a safety issue.

The state-owned ferry operator CalMac is having to handle an ageing ferry fleet with new vessels Glen Sannox and Hull 802 still languishing in Port Glasgow as the costs of their construction have soared from the original £97m contract to at £340m and delivery is over five years late.

Seventeen of CalMac's 35 working ferries deployed across Scotland are now over 25 years old.

The oldest in the CalMac fleet is the Isle of Cumbrae which is 46-years old.

The much delayed Glen Sannox and Hull 802 are due to be delivered to serve island communities in 2023 and early 2024.