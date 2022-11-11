A teenager has been rescued after she became stuck in the mud on mudflats in the dark.

Coastguard rescue teams went to the scene at Montrose Basin in Angus when the alarm was raised at 9.13pm on Thursday.

Rescuers donned mudder shoes, designed to allow people to walk on mud, to reach the 15-year-old and pulled her to safety on a stretcher.

Aberdeen Coastguard said police alerted them to the incident after the girl, who was on her own, contacted them for help.

She was checked over by ambulance crew after she was brought back to safety by 10.20pm, and was found to be safe and well.

Coastguard teams from Montrose, Dundee, St Andrews and South Queensferry were involved in dealing with the incident.