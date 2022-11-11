Forecasters are warning strong winds could disrupt traffic and have issued an alert for parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for an area stretching across the Central Belt, the Lothians and the Borders, covering Edinburgh, Dumfries and Kelso.

Their experts say very strong and gusty winds are expected until later today.

The high winds have already disrupted Scotland's transport routes, with a number of roads, bridges and ferry sailings affected.

Lanes have been restricted to high-sided vehicles on both the Kessock and Tay bridges, and a number of ferry services have been cancelled or delayed.

The bad weather is predicted to last until mid-afternoon, with the alert coming to an end at 3pm.

A second alert for heavy rain has also been issued for the isle of Skye, lasting from noon until 3pm.