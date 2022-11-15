THE COST of the nation's most popular branded foods such as Heinz Ketchup, Dolmio sauce and Anchor butter have soared in the last two years with the worst examples doubling in price, "shocking" new research has found.

An examination of 79 branded items found that Heinz Tomato Ketchup (460g) saw the biggest average percentage increase overall, going up by 53 per cent or 91p across six retailers to £2.65. This was as much as 70 per cent or an increase of £1.06 in one particular supermarket over the two-year period.

The second biggest average percentage increase on the branded products included in the list was Dolmio Lasagne Sauce (470g) which went up by 47% or 61p across the six supermarkets in the two years to £2.03. However the price increased by as much as 107 per cent or £1.09 in one supermarket.

A 400g can of Heinz Classic Cream Of Chicken Soup also went up an average of 46% or 44p across the board from around £1 to almost £1.50.

The findings show that although UK food price inflation soared to a record annual rate of 11.6% in October some of Britain’s favourite branded foods may have risen much more sharply and prices on specific products across the supermarkets can differ significantly.

The price analysis was carried out by the consumer organisation Which? at six major supermarkets, Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, over a 30-day period from September 21 to October 20 in both 2020 and 2022.

Which? believes supermarkets need to do more to support all consumers through the cost of living crisis by making sure food prices are easy to understand to make budgeting much simpler.

The consumer organisation says supermarkets should also make sure budget lines are available throughout stores and online, and providing targeted promotions to support people in the areas that are struggling the most.

It says that while shoppers could save money by shopping around or avoiding branded goods, people could be paying over the odds if they live in areas not well served by a choice of larger supermarkets or retailers that do not stock cheaper own-brand and budget ranges.

Even foods such as student staple, Batchelors Super Noodles Bbq Beef Flavour (90g) went up an average of 43% across the six supermarkets, according to the analysis, from an average 59p to 82p.

Prices also increased on basics such as Hovis Granary Wholemeal 800g, increasing by an average of 43% or 58p across the six supermarkets, from £1.39 to £1.97 on average.

One of the biggest leaps in terms of pounds and pence was on branded butter. An Anchor Spreadable 500g butter tub 500g went up by £1.31 (45%) on average across all six supermarkets over the two-year period. Meanwhile Lurpak spreadable slightly salted tub 500g saw an average increase of £1.17 (35%).

The price of Twinings of London Everyday 100 Tea Bags had the sharpest individual increase in absolute terms at one supermarket - an extra £2.33 (64%) in 2022. Across the six retailers the teabags went up on average 64p (17%).

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “Our research shows the shocking rate of inflation on some of the nation’s favourite branded foods, which is much higher than the national average and highlights why it is so important for retailers to provide people with a choice of product ranges.

“Supermarkets must ensure budget lines for healthy and affordable essential items are widely available across their stores including smaller convenience stores. Promotions should be targeted at those most in need and people supported so they can easily compare the price of products to get the best value.”

The National Farmers Union has warned that Britain's food production faces a "hammering" with the worst conditions for farmers "in living memory" which is likely to push up prices even more over the next year.

Soaring prices of animal feed and nitrogen fertiliser, as well as a shortage of labour linked to Brexit are all combining to drive up costs – which have jumped by around 30% in a year.

The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 was blamed for pushing British inflation back into double digits in September matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The additional percentage increase in October has affected basic items such as tea bags, milk and sugar.

This will helped by shop price annual inflation which hit an all time high, accelerating to 6.6%in October 2022, up from 5.7% in September.

Delving deeper, specific food categories were also subject to price increases during October 2022. Fresh food inflation increased to 13.3%, up from 12.1% in September, marking the highest on record.

In a survey last month conducted by SurveyGoo and commissioned by Ingredient Communications, a quarter (24.9%) of respondents said that they had stopped buying a food or beverage product in the previous three months due to an increase in price.

This percentage is significantly higher than the survey results from 10 months previously, where 17.6% of shoppers claimed to omit purchases due to steep costs.