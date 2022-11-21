Peter Capaldi pinned his acting success on “the Scottish virtues of hard work and sarcasm” in an acceptance speech at the Scottish Baftas.

The Doctor Who star was presented with this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television award, one of Batfa’s highest accolades, by Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan.

In a witty and moving address, Capaldi thanked The Thick of It writer Amando Iannuci, who was meant to hand him his award, but was unable attend this year’s ceremony.

He also gave a nod to his parents, and quipped: “I wish they could be here tonight but they were short staffed in the chip shop.

“They taught me everything I know; the real Scottish virtues of hard work and sarcasm – which have got me through.”

Holding the award, he said: “I think this is really an award for getting lucky, for being lucky enough to be born in Scotland.”

Adressing the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa – who was nominated this year for best actor in television for his role in Sex Education, Capaldi said: “Ncuti knows this already, because I can see it in his heart and see him, but he’s about to discover how beautiful and wonderful and cosmic the human race can really be.

“And also he’ll be able to spot an anorak in his peripheral vision, 50 yards, and he’ll have to find out what to do.”

Capaldi’s speech, which ended with a warm salute to his wife Elaine, came after a night of celebration of Scottish film which saw Neil Forsyth’s thriller series Guilt receive awards for the television script and for the writer/creator categories.

Phyllis Logan (Jane Barlow/PA)

The team also took home the best actress in television award in this year’s ceremony, which was won by Phyllis Logan for her performance as Maggie.

Best male actor went to Jack Lowden for his portrayal of Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction, where he starred alongside Capaldi.

While best actress in film was scooped by Izuka Hoyle as Camille in hit British film Boiling Point.

Speaking after the awards, Lowden, who was nominated for best actor alongside co-star Capaldi and Mark Bonnar, said: “Mark and Peter and peerless in their dramatic and comedic ability.

“To me they are what makes Scottish actors so unique.

“It was so wonderful to be mentioned in the same bracket as them.”

Izuka Hoyle (Jane Barlow/PA)

He described Hoyle’s win as “brilliant,” adding: “Izuka, I am her biggest fan.

“She’s the future of Scottish film and TV, as is Lauren Lyle.”

On her award, Hoyle said: “I said I was most excited about seeing Brian Cox tonight, and wow, it was he who gave me my award tonight. It’s been a magical evening.”

“Scotland is pulling out all the stops in terms of their work towards racism and homophobia, and I am so proud to be Scottish and so proud to fall into some of minorities, and so proud to be recognised for some form of contribution towards my industry. It’s just insane.”

The two-part film The Hunt For Bible John picked up two awards, for specialist factual and director.

The award for best Feature Film went to documentary Dying to Divorce.

The film’s Director Chloe Fairweather is a Bafta Breakthrough 2022 and winner of the Bafta Cymru Breakthrough Award 2022.

Dougray Scott (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dougray Scott won the award for the best actor in television category for his leading role in Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

The director of fiction award was won by James Strong for Vigil, and Darren McGarvey’s Addictions was the winner of the factual series category.

The winner of Short Film & Animation award went to Too Rough.

While Sam Heughan took home the Bafta Scotland Audience Award (in partnership with Screen Scotland) for Outlander.

Biffy Clyro: A Celebration of Endings won the Entertainment award, while for Features was won by Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland.