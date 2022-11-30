Auctioneers throughout Scotland are throwing their weight behind an RSABI initiative to encourage farmers and crofters to reconnect and get together this winter.

The Winter 2022 #KeepTalking campaign by the charity, which supports people in Scottish agriculture, will again be fronted by Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith.

This year RSABI is also looking for local volunteers to help grow the number of venues hosting "Carols at the Marts" in the coming weeks. More than a dozen auction markets have said they will build on successful events run in the past in Forfar, Ayr and Dingwall.

This year’s campaign will encourage people in agricultural communities to reach out and reconnect with friends, neighbours, relatives and others who might be feeling isolated.

“Our message is for everyone to #KeepTalking as the nights become darker and longer and, in particular, to think about getting in touch with people of all ages in their communities who may be more vulnerable to loneliness and isolation this winter,” RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said.

“This time of year is traditionally a tough time for farming folk, with mud and cold to contend with and fewer events and opportunities to catch up. And this year, with the additional pressure of cost-of-living worries and general uncertainty, we are particularly keen that people in the agricultural community feel as supported as possible."

RSABI is launching a series of initiatives this winter to support good mental health in people of all ages involved in farming and crofting, and the #KeepTalking campaign has a key role to play.

“We can all get a bit down at this time of year and this is a fantastic initiative by RSABI to encourage people to reconnect," said Mr Smith, who is currently on tour with a string of comedy nights taking place across Scotland. "We are all busy but this initiative encourages us all to stop and take the time to think about others."

“Just having a decent blether and getting things off your chest can make a huge difference to how well you can cope with the pressures of life and work. Kindness is so important and just the smallest acts of kindness can make such a difference to the person on the receiving end."

The campaign is also urging people to look out for signs that someone's mental health may be going downhill and, if they spot anything of concern, to reach out and check if that person is okay.

RSABI’s freephone Helpline – 0808-1234-555 – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and calls won’t show up on phone bills.