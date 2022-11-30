Almost 70% of people who died from asthma in Scotland last year were female, a charity has revealed.
The Asthma and Allergy foundation revealed on Wednesday that death rates from the respiratory illness are at “crisis levels” after 96 people died from the condition last year.
Chief executive of the charity, Martina Chukwuma-Ezike said the number of women dying from the condition was “of even greater alarm” with figures showing 64 out of 96 of those who died were women – 67% of the total deaths.
A total of 1,162 people in Scotland have died from the condition in the last decade.
Ms Chukwuma-Ezike said: “Asthma is out of control in Scotland and today’s figures clearly show that we cannot continue to ignore the problem.
“Each of the 96 deaths last year represent a massive waste of human potential and families and communities ripped apart. At last half of them could have been prevented with better education, awareness and control over treatment.
“It is our dream that nobody die needlessly from asthma and it is our intention to bring forward a suite of solutions to help address the crisis.
“The fact that women are twice as likely to die as a result of their asthma is an established trend, yet nobody has gotten to the bottom of why this happens.”
Ms Chukwuma-Ezike said toxic air, child poverty and poor housing were “massive factors” in the situation with children from impoverished backgrounds three times more likely to be taken to hospital following an asthma attack.
She added: “We desperately need to re-imagine policy responses which are meaningful and address the root causes. It is people’s lives we are talking about and our figures today show even more starkly what is at stake.
“Asthma care in Scotland is a lottery depending on where you live and when you try to access services. We must do better.”
