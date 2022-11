HSBC says is to close 114 branches across the UK from April, as customers using them have fallen significantly since pandemic.

Of those at least two are in Scotland. They are the Stirling branch which is due to close on June 6, next year and the Dundee office which is scheduled to shut on May 30.

The bank said it will try to redeploy affected staff, but said about 100 people would lose their jobs.

Banks have shut hundreds of branches in recent years as more people bank online and lenders cut costs.

Access to money concerns has continued to surface as it emerged nearly half (47%) of the over 1000 bank branches which were open in Scotland seven years ago will have shut by the end of 2021.

And cash machine use in Scotland slumped by nearly half in two years and is not returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Data showed that there were 93m withdrawals in 2021 while there were 175.7m in 2019, before Covid hit the nation.

The average Scot was withdrawing £1,578 per year in 2021 compared to £2553 before the pandemic - a nearly 40% decline.

HSBC said it will invest tens of millions "updating and improving" its remaining 327 UK branches.

The bank said the closures are due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.

The number of people visiting an HSBC has fallen by 65% in five years, the firm said.

An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."

HSBC in Dundee.

HSBC said 97.5% of all its banking transactions now take place online.

The latest closures come after the Financial Conduct Authority said that banks would be closing branches and could receive financial penalties running into hundreds of thousands of pounds if they fail to comply with new rules over the public's right to cash.

They warned that banks should consider communities when considering even cutting branch hours or closing free-to-use ATM while the Financial Conduct Authority says will block closures it was unhappy with.

Banks were to be fined as a last resort with final penalities decided on a case by case basis.

The financial regulator revealed last month it has already put a stop to several bank closures through its supervisory work.

More people are banking online, prompting banks to cut the number of branches, but the FCA said that about a fifth of adults with a day-to-day account regularly used a branch over the past 12 months, particularly vulnerable adults or those in financial difficulty.

HSBC UK managing director of UK distribution Jackie Uhi said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking."

The full list of HSBC branches closing down is:

April

Blandford Forum 18/04/2023

Bristol Downend 25/04/2023

Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023

Leominster 25/04/2023

Abergavenny 18/04/2023

Market Bosworth 25/04/2023

Cromer 18/04/2023

Alton 25/04/2023

St Ives 18/04/2023

Shaftesbury 25/04/2023

St Austell 18/04/2023



May

Wilmslow 02/05/2023

Stamford 16/05/2023

Whitley Bay 02/05/2023

Whitby 16/05/2023

Coleraine 02/05/2023

Bridport 23/05/2023

Bideford 02/05/2023

Hove 23/05/2023

Gainsborough 02/05/2023

Fakenham 23/05/2023

Launceston 02/05/2023

Sudbury 23/05/2023

Arnold 09/05/2023

Liskeard 23/05/2023

Didcot 09/05/2023

Bristol Filton 30/05/2023

Brecon 09/05/2023

Dundee 30/05/2023

Minehead 09/05/2023

Waltham Cross 30/05/2023

Dover 09/05/2023 11

Hinckley Road 30/05/2023

Halesowen 16/05/2023

Market Harborough 30/05/2023

Stroud 16/05/2023

Stourport on Severn 30/05/2023

Brighouse 16/05/2023



June

Stirling 06/06/2023

Twickenham 20/06/2023

Pocklington 06/06/2023

Ross on Wye 20/06/2023

Chepstow 06/06/2023

Hertford 20/06/2023

Knutsford 06/06/2023

Wells 20/06/2023

Frome 06/06/2023

Bicester 20/06/2023

Portadown 06/06/2023

Oakham 20/06/2023

Penarth 13/06/2023

New Milton 27/06/2023

Ilkley 13/06/2023

Lewes 27/06/2023

South Shields 13/06/2023

Pontypool 27/06/2023

Skipton 13/06/2023

Beccles 27/06/2023

Honiton 13/06/2023

St Neots 27/06/2023

Sleaford 13/06/2023

Wadebridge 27/06/2023



July

Portishead 04/07/2023

Horsforth 18/07/2023

Droitwich 04/07/2023

Gosforth 18/07/2023

Leatherhead 04/07/2023

Harpenden 18/07/2023

Palmers Green 04/07/2023

Bognor Regis 18/07/2023

Coalville 04/07/2023

Marlow 18/07/2023

Park Gate Southampton 11/07/2023

Christchurch 25/07/2023

Wetherby 11/07/2023

Seaford 25/07/2023

Port Talbot 11/07/2023

Blackwood 25/07/2023

Kingswinford 11/07/2023

Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/2023

Long Eaton 11/07/2023

Ripley 25/07/2023

Bromborough 18/07/2023

Tonbridge 25/07/2023



August

Bristol Westbury on Trym 01/08/2023

Bethnal Green 15/08/2023

Ormskirk 01/08/2023

Hornchurch 15/08/2023

Putney 01/08/2023

Colwyn Bay 15/08/2023

Ashton under Lyne 01/08/2023

Dorchester 22/08/2023

Kenilworth 01/08/2023

Morley 22/08/2023

Reigate 08/08/2023

Wymondham 22/08/2023

North Finchley 08/08/2023

Ryde 22/08/2023

Cirencester 08/08/2023

Windsor 22/08/2023

Henley on Thames 08/08/2023

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau 29/08/2023

Denbigh 08/08/2023

Leighton Buzzard 29/08/2023

122 Finchley Road 15/08/2023

Eastwood 29/08/2023

Chippenham 15/08/2023

Branches that will close with no set date

Oxted

Hythe

Epworth

Cowbridge

Holsworthy

Settle

Tenby

Branch refurbishments planned for 2023

Bournemouth Middlesbrough

Liverpool Lord St Sheffield

Bishopsgate Guildford

Baker St Oxford

Leicester Lincoln

Walsall Telford

Portsmouth Belfast

Doncaster Harrow

Southampton Cardiff Queen St

Hull Peterborough

