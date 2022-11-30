The flow of news has intensified. Readers can now get breaking stories through a range of media, anytime and anywhere. But, as The Herald approaches a landmark birthday, its guiding principles remain unchanged.
Whether they are reading in print, on mobile, on laptops, tablets or on the Herald app, our readers expect quality journalism they can trust.
Editor Catherine Salmond, who took charge at The Herald in August, says: “Next year, The Herald will mark its 240th anniversary. A lot has changed since our newspaper – the longest-running national in the world – first headed to the printers.
“How our readers want to read the news has also changed dramatically as we have transitioned to the digital world.
“That is why we are competitive with our online offering, recognising readers want to access our content in a range of formats and at times to suit their lifestyle. Most importantly, now more than ever, they need to know they are reading journalism they can trust.”
Today is the last chance to take up the Herald's best ever Black Friday deal, providing four months' access to all of our platforms for just £1.
“We offer a range of subscription packages, allowing readers access to extras, including our reader rewards, puzzles and an online e-edition of our printed product,” says Catherine.
"We are offering all this for just £1, for four months, as we run our best Black Friday deal to date. This is a fantastic chance to gain complete access to our content, but time is running out and the offer ends at 23:59 on Wednesday, November 30.
“For more details, visit heraldscotland.com/subscribe.”
Click here to find the full range of subscription packages and take our Black Friday offer.
