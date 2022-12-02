A woman needed medical treatment following a fire at a house in Grangemouth.

Six fire engines went to the scene in Brooke Lane when the alarm was raised at 8.23pm on Thursday.

A first floor room was “well alight” when fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one woman suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics.

The last appliance left the scene at around 2.30am on Friday.