Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has been questioned by police investigating gambling in sport.

The 32-year-old footballer confirmed officers came to his home in South Lanarkshire at 7am on Thursday.

Officers took him to the London Road police station in Glasgow.

Griffiths said he was not arrested and has denied any wrong doing. He declined to discuss the subject of the questioning, BBC Scotland has reported.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said it had carried out a "pre-planned" operation on Thursday 1 December.

The force issued a statement, saying: "Following a pre-planned police operation on Thursday, December 1, three men aged 37, 35 and 32 were arrested in the Bothwell, Bonnyrigg and Airdrie areas in connection with an investigation into alleged gambling incidents in sport.

"All three men were released without charge pending further enquiries."

Leigh Griffiths won seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups with Celtic.

He has been without a club for six months and has been training with Livingston.