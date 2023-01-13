A £1.5million project to create a new ferry terminal building for islanders has been completed.

The works, in Tarbet on the Isle of Harris, form part of a major redevelopment programme at Tarbert, led by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited CMal, which owns the ferry terminal.

Passengers will benefit from increased seating, parking and electric vehicle charging points and the terminal be the first in Harris and Lewis to have Change Places disabled facilities.

Local contractors, Lewis Builders of Stornoway, led the project, which is part of a multi-million-pound upgrade.

Phase one to upgrade the pier to accommodate larger, 801 and 802 vessels was completed last year.

Ramsay Muirhead, Director of Port Infrastructure & Planning said: "We are very proud of the building, it's been done on schedule and on budget.

"The new terminal will increase capacity for passengers and for staff and has a changing places facility and toilet, which is the first in Harris and Lewis.

"We used Lewis contractors based in Stornoway, which is almost as local as you can get in terms of a contractor, so that's great."

CALMAC will now move from a temporary building into the completed terminal, which is due to open in a week.

The project scooped a major engineering accolade, before it was even complete. CMAL was presented with the Scottish Civil Engineering Marine Infrastructure Award in November.

CMAL has been backed by a £695 million commitment from the Scottish Government for a five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

Plans are underway to deliver 21 new vessels for the fleet and multi-million-pound upgrade of harbour infrastructure over the next 10 years.