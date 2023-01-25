Supplies have been restored to around 100,000 properties left without water after a major pipe burst.
A 36-inch water main burst in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday afternoon and led to flooding in the area, as well as interrupting supplies for customers in parts of Glasgow.
The force of the mains bursting split Auchenhowie Road open, and children at the Lullaby Lane nursery had to take shelter in the nearby Rangers Training Centre.
Scottish Water said around 250,000 customers – in around 100,000 properties – were affected.
The company said that customers were reconnected by late on Tuesday evening.
Auchenhowie Road, a main artery running between Milngavie and Glasgow as well as Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs, remains closed.
Diversions have been put in place along Milngavie Road, Boclar Road and Rannoch Drive.
We apologise to our customers across the #Glasgow area who have been impacted by a burst strategic water main today. Please see attached details of diversion routes following the road closure on #AuchenhowieRoad. pic.twitter.com/N9dIBQFGIq— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 24, 2023
A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “Supply has been restored to all customers impacted by this major burst.
“A small number of customers may still be experiencing no water or low pressure whilst the system continues to recharge and recover, which we expect to be completed during the early hours of the morning."
Pic from other place, check oot Glasgow Rd, Milngavie 😕 prob best to avoid for noo⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6D6ODfQpN3— Debra (@HeathPeaPict) January 24, 2023
The spokeswoman added: “This was a major burst which impacted a large number of people in and around Glasgow, we thank everyone for their patience while our teams worked hard to restore supply as quickly as possible.”
The burst water main interrupted supplies for customers in Glasgow city centre and the Knightswood, Yoker, Scotstoun, Partick, Kelvinside, Tradeston and Ibrox areas of the city.
Scottish Water said customers may experience low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water, adding if water is brown then this is the natural lying sediment within the mains that has been disturbed.
Our teams have isolated a burst 36” strategic water main located at #AuchenhowieRoad #Milngavie affecting supplies in #Glasgow City centre, #Kelvinside, #Tradeston, #Ibrox, #Knightswood, #Yoker, #Scotstoun and #Partick area - see latest info https://t.co/g39J9ju71H pic.twitter.com/udu1XDTuEg— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 24, 2023
It advised customers to allow their cold water kitchen tap to run at reduced pressure until this runs clear.
The burst caused some localised flooding and damage to roads and some routes will need to be closed for repairs.
