The Scottish Government has confirmed that they have changed Màiri McAllan’s cabinet role to mirror that of Michael Matheson's before the 2021 election, restoring the transport portfolio. She was previously net zero and just transition secretary.

Fiona Hyslop, who has served in various cabinet positions under First Ministers Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon will become the transport minister.

The appointment made by First Minister Humza Yousaf ushers in a fourth face at the transport bridge since January 2022.

It comes after transport minister Kevin Stewart decided to call a halt to his time last week due to ill health - amidst continuing concerns over the state of Scotland's lifeline ferry services being run by ageing vessels as well as criticism over the amount of investment in the roads network.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, whose council members are largely independents, was the latest to call for the transport brief to be upgraded to a more senior role in the wake of escalating protests over cuts to CalMac's lifeline ferry services due to vessel breakdowns.

The Scottish Government said the "range of experience" Ms Hyslop brings to the role "extends across the era of the Scottish Parliament, having held multiple ministerial roles, including responsibility for the economy".

The move will see Ms McAllan take a greater day-to-day role in the transport brief.

Responsibility for the green economy will move from Ms McAllan to Richard Lochhead, who will report to her for these issues, freeing Ms McAllan to take on a greater role in transport. Mr Lochhead’s new title will be Minister for Small Business, Innovation, Tourism and Trade.

There was an ipso facto transport secretary until Nicola Sturgeon's SNP formed a new Scottish Government in May 2021.

Michael Matheson had been cabinet secretary of transport, infrastructure and connectivity from 2018 before the role was retitled, post-election.

After the SNP and Scottish Greens entered a power-sharing arrangement, Mr Matheson became Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary, while Graeme Dey became the real face of transport with a new ministerial appointment.

Mr Matheson was shuffled off to health at the end of March this year when Mr Yousaf appointed his cabinet.

His replacement Màiri McAllan joined the cabinet for the first time with a new title of net zero and just transition secretary.

While 'transport' was omitted from her title, it was she who faced up to MSPs on Tuesday, last week, about the South Uist ferry debacle in Mr Stewart's place.

In addition, the First Minster has also amended the role of Gillian Martin, adding responsibilities to her remit and changing her title to Minister for Energy and the Environment. She will report jointly to the Cabinet Secretary for the Wellbeing Economy and to the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands.

Subject to agreement by Parliament and approval of His Majesty The King Ms Hyslop will, on appointment will be reporting to the revamped Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition.

The First Minister said: “I am pleased to announce that I am strengthening the ministerial team on transport.

“I have taken two steps: first, by changing Màiri McAllan’s remit, I am freeing her to take a direct day-to-day role in transport, effectively bringing transport explicitly back into Cabinet.

“Second, I am bringing one of the most experienced politicians in the Scottish Parliament – Fiona Hyslop – into the role of Minister for Transport. Her return to government means she can bring her decades of experience across government to bear on the challenges that exist, not least around ferry services.

“Finally, I am using this opportunity to also bring some extra support to the rural portfolio by expanding Gillian Martin’s role, and ensuring that Richard Lochhead’s title reflects his responsibilities supporting business across Scotland. This will ensure that the significant policy plans of this Government can be pursued with vigour.”



