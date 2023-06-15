SCOTRAIL fares are to go up by 4.8%, it has been confirmed.
Transport Scotland has confirmed that following what it call "an extended fares freeze" in Scotland, from July fares will increase by 4.8%.
It means someone buying a peak return ticket travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley will pay £1.30 more after July 3.
This excludes season and flexi tickets which remain frozen at current prices, "ensuring those who use rail frequently are encouraged to continue".
The Scottish Government transport agency said: 2This is substantially lower than inflation and below recent rises in incomes. They are also lower than increases elsewhere in the UK where fares recently increased by almost 6%."
But the transport staff union TSSA has criticised the move.
TSSA organiser for ScotRail, Gary Kelly said: “This announcement is bad news for anyone hoping to ditch the car this summer. Increasing rail fares is only going to put people off travelling by train in the middle of a cost of living crisis.
“The SNP like to talk the talk about net zero targets but they can’t walk the walk. We need a fares freeze for everyone if we want to get serious about greening the economy and a public railway run in the public interest. “The first act of the incoming Transport Secretary, Màiri McAllan, should be to scrap this increase immediately.”
It comes a week after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union agreed a new pay deal with ScotRail amid ongoing action on cross-border services.
Members voted to accept a five per cent uplift, with some of the lowest-paid receiving up to 8%.
Ministers said they agreed these fares after lengthy consideration to ensure rail services are sustainable in the longer term and that budgets align with the overall funding available.
Publicly owned ScotRail only agreed last year's pay deal with the RMT in November, seeing off a planned series of strikes.
The increased pay offer after months of negotiations saw staff given a five per cent rise plus an extra £750.
That meant wages would rise by 7.5% for staff such as conductors and ticket examiners with an 8.5% increase for lower-paid workers.
Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition said: “The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze fares as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis. While this has now remained in place for around 18 months, it is simply no longer sustainable.
“From 3 July 2023, ScotRail fares will increase by 4.8%, compared to 5.9% fares rise across the rest of Great Britain, current RPI of 8.7% and the August 2022 RPI rate of 12.3%.
“This fares rise does not include season tickets and flexi-passes which will remain frozen at current prices, ensuring those who use rail frequently are not discouraged from continuing to do so.
“This below inflation increase means fares remain, on average, lower than across the rest of Great Britain.
“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.
“We aim to continue this approach with the peaks fares removal pilot from October this year.”
The fares increase will take effect from 3 July, and fully visible for the public in fares systems from 20 June.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here