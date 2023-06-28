Ticket prices will be held at current levels from October 2023 until the end of March 2024 after the Scottish Government announced a previous freeze would be extended.

It said that the decision had been taken to help people and businesses on remote rural and island communities.

A review of future fares will also take place, with feedback from island communities taken into account.

The fare freeze will allow operators to release their timetables from October onwards.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The decision to extend the fares freeze on our ferry networks will help support the island communities that depend on these vital services.

“The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the current challenges being faced by these communities, particularly with disruption to services on the Clyde and Hebrides network, although the situation will improve as new tonnage starts to join the fleet from next year.

“The ongoing cost of living impacts are also arguably more challenging for our islands than any other part of the country, so I hope this fares freeze will continue to help residents and businesses from that perspective.”

Ms Hyslop added: “Our Fair Fares Review, which will report by the end of this year and recommend a package of measures which can be considered for implementation from 2024-25 onwards, will aim to ensure a sustainable and integrated approach to public transport fares that supports the future long term viability of a public transport system that is accessible, available and affordable for people throughout Scotland.”