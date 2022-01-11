British travellers heading to Tenerife will be subject to new Covid restrictions, as the Spanish island raised its Covid alert level.
As reported by the Evening Standard the popular holiday destination upgraded its alert level to “very high risk” after a surge in Covid cases.
These new measures came into effect yesterday (Monday, January 10), and include the rule of six now applying to social gatherings indoors and outdoors, unless they are living in the same household.
Covid passes will also be required for entry into places like bars, restaurants and other establishments, with owners being responsible for checking these.
Additionally, curfews are now in place, so bars and restaurants will have to shut down at midnight.
These restrictions are expected to be in place until January 24, after which they will be reviewed.
Officials raised the alert level on the island after health data showed rising rises which was increasing pressure on local hospitals.
What is the Covid rate in Tenerife?
As reported by the Evening Standard, a further 2,891 positive infections were reported across the Canary Islands on Sunday (January 9).
Alongside that nine further deaths were recorded, with six being in Tenerife.
