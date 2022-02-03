The Winter Olympics for 2022 are already underway in Beijing, with the opening ceremony still yet to take place at the time of writing (Thursday, February 3).

Events such as Curling and Ice Hockey have already begun, but the Games do not formally open until the opening ceremony is concluded.

When that occurs Beijing will officially become the first city to host a summer and winter Olympics.

Here's everything you nedd to know ahead of the opening ceremony commencing.

From 2008 to 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ and from Summer to Winter, we reunite in #Beijing,✨the world’s first #DualOlympicCity. 🎉Let's go faster, aim higher and grow stronger by standing together at the ✨#Beijing2022 ✨#Olympic❄ #WinterGames! 💪#TogetherForASharedFuture🎉 pic.twitter.com/Xw3GoGOmRL — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) January 31, 2022

When will the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony be broadcast in the UK?





The opening ceremony will be broadcast in the UK at 12pm GMT on Friday, February 4, with the ceremony expected to last approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

It will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage beginning just before it starts at 11.30am.

Where will the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony be held?





It will take place in the Beijing National Stadium, better known as the Bird’s Nest, which also hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

During these Games, the stadium will also be the venue for the closing ceremony.

What to expect from the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Globally-acclaimed film-maker Zhang Yimou, who directed the 2008 Olympics opening ceremony, is once again in charge of putting on the ceremony.

The show will feature around 4,000 performers but is expected to be scaled back in comparison to the 2008 show, because of the cold weather and pandemic.

Additionally, organisers have yet to announce who will light the Olympic torch.

Who will hold the flag for Team GB at the Winter Olympics?





Team GB have not yet announced their flagbearer for the opening ceremony.