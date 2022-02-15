The internet has fallen in love with a hilarious cat spoof of iconic film, Titanic, released ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Kate Winslet who portrayed Rose in the epic romance/disaster movie has been replaced by 'Cat Winslet' in a bizarre twist on the 1997 hit.
The cat, know as OwlKitty on YouTube, stands in to portray Rose in famous scenes alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
The parody trailer shows the cat lifted in the air by ‘Jack’ on the front of the Titanic which sank in April 1912 resulting in the death of 1,517 people.
One scene shows DiCaprio painting OwlKitty “like one of his French girls” with the feline female lead also later seen looking on in horror as water swirls around the lower decks of the Titanic, before the iconic ship meets its fateful end.
Watch ‘Titanic with a Cat’ parody here
OwlKitty has gained a large following online appearing in a number of spoofs including The Avengers, Jurassic Park and Pulp Fiction.
The convincing edits on popular movies are created by YouTubers Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone.
You can see more of their brilliant parody movie trailers on YouTube.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.