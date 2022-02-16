Wordle users have been in confused uproar the last two days as it appears there has been two different answers for two days running.

If you’ve not completed today’s Wordle, don’t scroll down as there are spoilers ahead.

Wordle was recently sold by creator Josh Wardle to the New York Times.

In a statement on Twitter he wrote: “Since launching Wordle, I have been in awe of the response of everyone that has played.

“The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined (which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of one)”

He continued: “On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been overwhelming.

“After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.

“Given this, I am incredibly pleased to announce that I’ve reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward.”

The migration over to the New York Times website began days ago. It seemed as though everyone had been moved from the old domain as the daily word choice began to be chosen by the New York Times.

This was until yesterday when various accounts began to share their word for yesterday, AROMA.

However, other users were confused as their word was AGORA.

This was soon realised to be a cause of the two different versions. The New York Times version was Aroma, and those who played the original game had Agora.

This error has come back to spoil users of the original Wordle today as many quickly discovered Aroma was today’s word.

The New York Times version today is different again, so once more there are two correct answers.

Users took to Twitter to share their frustration.

One wrote: “The plot thickens: my word today is “Aroma” — the word most people had yesterday! I want answers.”

Just got this explanation from the NYT… pic.twitter.com/0gqHh23Eyi — Michael Slezak (@MikeySlezak) February 14, 2022

“SPOILER: What is going on with #wordle at the moment. Yesterday there was aroma vs agora and today it's caulk vs aroma! #Broken”

Australian journalist Michael Slezak shared an email he received from NYT addressing the problem. It reads: “We are updating the word list over time to keep the puzzle accessible to more people as well as insensitive or offensive words. [blank] is an example of an obscure word.

“Solvers on the old word list can likely update to the new list by refreshing their browsers.”

Hopefully this is the last of the Wordle glitch, but for those who managed to crack both words, well done!