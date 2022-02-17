Storm Dudley hit Scotland and much of northern and middle England last night (Wednesday, February 16), as it caused some disruption.

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull over the evening, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.

It comes ahead of Storm Eunice, with London North East Railway (LNER) warning customers with tickets for journeys between York and Leeds and London King’s Cross on Friday to move them to Thursday instead due to expected disruption and damage.

Snow and ice warnings were also in place until Thursday morning in northern parts of Scotland.

Here are the current weather warnings in association with #StormDudley



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/a6eHchuBmh — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

Social media users shared images and videos of fallen trees, large waves smashing coastal areas, howling winds and rain sweeping through quiet roads and dark and gloomy skies, with some facing delays on public transport.

Storm Dudley and Eunice map

As mentioned previously Storm Dudley took in much of Scotland and northern England, with the amber weather warning for wind covering much of Scotland, going down to just below York.

Meanwhile the yellow weather warning stretched down to the middle of Wales and Norfolk.

The yellow weather warning for Storm Eunice (Met Office)

Taking a look ahead to Storm Eunice, a yellow weather warning for snow and wind goes just above Perth and goes all the way down to Hull, with it taking a dip in the middle of England to capture York, Bradford and Sheffield.

Meanwhile, the amber weather warning covers pretty much almost the resr of England.

Wales does not escape lightly either, with the whole country being covered by that particular Met Office weather warning.

The amber weather warning for Storm Eunice (Met Office)

It stretches into the south-west corner at Cornwall to the very corner of the south-east down at Dover in Kent.