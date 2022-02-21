The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has seemed to vanish from Spotify as users share they are unable to play the podcast on the streaming service.

Although neither Rogan nor Spotify have released a comment on the sudden disappearance, many believe the missing show is due to a rise in backlash.

On Friday the show briefly stopped appearing which Spotify claimed was due to technical issues.

The streaming giant brought the rights to Rogan's podcast for over $100 million last year, but now it seems it's vanished.

The news comes following Rogan's sharing of misinformation on Covid which saw high-profile artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell remove their music in protest.

Following the artist removal of music, many threatened to delete Spotify when CEO Daniel EK defend the platform's decision to continue to host the show, saying:

"We’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language. Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify."

EK also added that he does "not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

However, with the podcast seeming vanishing from the platform, people are questioning if EK has changed his mind.

Who is Maajid Nawaz?





The latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience saw the comedian talk to Maajid Nawaz who is a founding chairman of Quilliam and a counter-extremism think tank.

In the episode, Nawaz shared his thoughts on Covid passports and compared central digital banking currency to the Chinese social credit system.

This discussion seemed to cause controversy as many claimed it was also misinformation.

But as of yet Rogan or Spotify have not shared a comment on the discussion.