As the UK continues to recover from a wave of storms in the past week, it seems one more could be about to strike with wind and snow weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Days after Dudley, Eunice and Franklin hit, Storm Gladys could be next with weather warnings issued across Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning fro wind on Wednesday, 23 February with a warning for both win and snow a day later.

It is not yet known whether the conditions will be bad enough to be classed as a storm.

However, the Met Office has already declared the next named storm will be named Gladys.

A Met Office forecast said: "Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places."

From 3pm this afternoon (23 February) a yellow weather warning affecting the north east of England which will be in place until 6am on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to plummet.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible, and a small chance of 70 mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground. There is a very small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which may could impact power supplies.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300m.”