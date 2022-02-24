It was confirmed earlier today (Thursday, February 24) by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will conduct a military operation inside Ukraine.

Mr Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

He added that Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”.

Mr Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied saying that Putin had “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.

Boris Johnson has responded strongly to Putin's actions (PA)

What are Russia's nuclear weapon capabilities?





Due to Putin's threats the talk of nuclear weapons has once again arisen.

Russia has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons with a 6257-strong fleet which include 527 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers.

ICBMs can get up to a top speed of four miles per second in about ten minutes after launch, meaning the weapons could potentially reach the UK from Russia within 20 minutes.

According to The Express army veteran and nuclear war researcher Christopher Witman previously claimed that if Russia sent for the UK, it would aim for six Royal Air Force (RAF) bases.

These include Flyingdales in Yorkshire, Alconbury near Huntingdon, and Lakenheath and Mildenhall, both in Suffolk.

Other RAF bases that could be targeted in the event of a nuclear attack include Croughton in Northamptonshire and Barford St John in Oxfordshire.

More potential targets could include three Royal Navy bases – HNMB Clyde in Scotland, HNMB Devonport in Plymouth, and HNMB Portsmouth.

Russia also did recently launch two military ballistic missiles in tests ordered by Mr Putin.