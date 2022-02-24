Boris Johnson will address the nation this morning amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before addressing MPs this afternoon.

It comes after the Prime Minister led a crisis meeting of senior ministers and officials to consider how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s military action against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said the Russian president has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”, and is expected to announce further sanctions.

Mr Johnson – whose initial package of sanctions was criticised by senior Tories and opposition figures – has promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian onslaught.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

‘Britain could soon be at war with Russia’

A retired Army officer has warned Britain could soon be at war with Russia.

General Sir Richard Shirreff was speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when he said any incursion into Nato territory would bring Britain into direct involvement in the conflict.

“There is no surprise and there is profound sadness and a sense of appalling horror at what is about to unfold for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“And I think we have to assume that this is not Russia biting off a chunk of Ukraine – for example, establishing a land corridor in Crimea – but a full-blown military offensive to occupy Ukraine.”

Sir Richard said it is “entirely plausible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be aiming to revive the Soviet Union, adding that if Russia puts “one bootstep” into Nato territory, the entire alliance will be at war.

Asked whether Britain might be expected to take part directly in the current military confrontation, he said: “Absolutely there is a possibility that we as a nation could be at war with Russia, because if Russia puts one bootstep across Nato territory, we are all at war with Russia. Every single one, every single member of the Nato alliance.

“Article 5 (of the Nato alliance) says an attack on one is an attack on all, so we need to change our mindset fundamentally, and that is why I say our defence starts in the UK on the frontiers of Nato.”